Jupiter, FL

Tacos & Tequila Festival Brings the Fun to Abacoa

By Site Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVia Productions, Inc. and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will host the inaugural Tacos & Tequila Festival on Saturday, May 7, at Abacoa in Jupiter and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The celebration of Hispanic heritage and culture will feature authentic food, music, a Mariachi band, salsa band, and baseball from 11 a.m....

