Harris: Women's rights in America 'under attack'

York News-Times
 2 days ago

The Independent

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls on men to imagine they have no authority over their bodies in defense of abortion rights

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called on men in the United States to imagine that how they would feel if they had no bodily autonomy, during an impassioned defence of abortion rights.“I would like to speak to America’s men for one minute,” Ms Gillibrand said on Thursday in Washington DC. “Imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months... I don’t think a man in America could actually imagine not having control of his body, his bodily functions, what happens to him, and what life would be like for 10 months.”Ms Gillibrand’s remarks came just...
Benzinga

Biden Warns Roe V. Wade Overturn Would Disrupt 'Whole Range Of Rights'

President Biden called on voters to elect lawmakers that were supportive of the 1973 ruling. Chief Justice Roberts orders investigation of leak. The resonance from last night's emergence of a leaked draft document pointing to an overturn of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade continued today with President Joe Biden warning that such an action could lead to further overturns of civil liberties.
The Guardian

Through the Trumpian looking glass, forcing women to die from illegal abortions is ‘pro-life’

An American girl born this week will have fewer rights than an American girl born in 1973. This is the likely import of the leaked US supreme court draft opinion on abortion rights – and cause for a huge thank-you-very-much to all those guys who suggested that women marching on Washington in January 2017 were “overreacting” to the election of Donald Trump. Please make sure to tell women again when they are being overemotional – even as they sit and watch one of Trump’s justice picks scream and sob his way through his own confirmation hearings. In the meantime, resign yourself to yet another “quirk” of the looking-glass world Trump has created. Of course – OF COURSE – women’s access to abortion would end up being restricted or removed by the deliberate decisions of a man widely imagined to have personally helped to keep the Manhattan abortion sector afloat for decades.
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
