Justin Bieber Says Marriage To Hailey Didn't 'Fix All My Problems'

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is opening up about an emotional time in his life after marrying Hailey Bieber .

The "Peaches" singer got vulnerable in a new radio interview, saying he had a breakdown following his 2018 wedding . He thought by marrying his now-wife, the commitment to their relationship would "make him a better person," per US Weekly . Unfortunately for Bieber, that wasn't what happened.

"It's a journey," he said. "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't. It just kind of was a reflection of like, 'Man, you're a bit of a hypocrite, man.'"

He continued, "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, 'Man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were.' And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances."

He has worked through his struggles to become a better version of himself, crediting his faith in God for shaping who he is today.

"But for me, obviously, I've been so just very public about my faith journey and how my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself," he said. "Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."

This isn't the only time in recent memory that the Biebers' marriage has been in the headlines. Just last month, Hailey clapped back at online rumors claiming that their marriage was in "trouble" despite the pair staying strong since tying the knot, including the model's recent health scare .

