The 2022 NFL Draft is just one week in the past, but it’s never too early to look ahead at the group for 2023. On Thursday, ESPN’s Todd McShay revealed his early look at a 2023 mock draft. (Full mock draft requires ESPN+ subscription.) It included quarterbacks coming off the board with the first two picks in the draft, just one year removed from a single QB getting drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO