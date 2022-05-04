ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: The Spurs have conducted pre-draft workouts with Darius Days and Keon Ellis

By Noah_Magaro-George
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Spurs conducted a pre-draft workout with Darius Days and Keon Ellis over the weekend. Days ended his collegiate career at LSU with the tenth-most rebounds and fifth-most three-pointers in program history. He also helped guide the Tigers to an NCAA Tournament appearance as a Senior. The...

