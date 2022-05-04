ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Game 2 odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
The Eastern Conference semifinals continue Wednesday with the Miami Heat hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the best-of-7 series. The Heat won Game 1 easily and look to take a 2-0 lead over the shorthanded Sixers. Tip-off from FTX Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the 76ers vs. Heat odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Heat cruised to a 106-92 win in Monday’s game, outscoring the Sixers 56-41 in the final 2 quarters. SG Tyler Herro (25 points) and C Bam Adebayo (24) led the way while SF Jimmy Butler scored 15 points with 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Adebayo had the only double-double of the night with 12 rebounds to go with his 24 points.

The Sixers are playing without C Joel Embiid, who suffered a facial fracture in the first round and is out indefinitely. G James Harden struggled in Game 1, shooting just 5 of 13 from the field with 16 points and 9 rebounds. SF Tobias Harris did his best to carry the offense with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting.

76ers at Heat odds and lines

  • Money line: 76ers +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Heat -420 (bet $420 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 76ers +8.5 (-120) | Heat -8.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 207.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

76ers at Heat key injuries

76ers

  • C Joel Embiid (facial fracture) out

Heat

  • SG Tyler Herro (ankle) questionable
  • PG Kyle Lowry (hamstring) out
  • SF P.J. Tucker (calf) questionable
  • SF Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable
  • G Max Strus (hamstring) questionable
  • SG Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable

76ers at Heat picks and predictions

Prediction

Heat 110, 76ers 99

The Sixers are in a terrible spot without Embiid, which allows the Heat’s swarming defense to focus on Harden. That worked to perfection in Game 1 with Harden only scoring 16 points and the 76ers making only 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range.

I think the Heat will take a similar approach and the Sixers won’t be able to adapt enough to win this one. I like the Heat to win, but it’s not worth wagering on the money line (-420). PASS.

The Heat were favored by 7.5 points in Game 1 and covered that spread by beating Philadelphia by 14 points. They’re favored by even more in Game 2, despite Miami’s injury questions heading into this matchup.

Butler doesn’t seem to be in any danger of missing Game 2, and as long as he has Herro, Strus or both, the Heat will be in good shape. Bet the HEAT -8.5 (-120) to cover the spread at home, where they’re 24-21 ATS this season. The Sixers are simply too shorthanded to keep this one close.

The Over/Under is 1 point lower in this one than it was in Game 1. The total went Under in the first game with a total score of 198 points, a low-scoring game without Embiid.

I think there will be more points scored in this one after the 76ers shot horrifically from 3-point land in Game 1, which is why I like the OVER 207.5 (-110). Philadelphia should have a better night shooting from deep, and it will need to if it wants to have a chance to win on the road.

ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s comment after Heat’s Game 2 win will make Joel Embiid more eager to return

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to play against Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is still out due to a facial injury. Butler said this so himself after the Heat pulverized the Sixers on Wednesday, 119-103 to take a 2-0 lead in their second round series in the NBA Playoffs. The All-Star forward added, per the report of ESPN, that he’s now preparing for Embiid’s possible return in Game 3.
ClutchPoints

Concerning James Harden stats will worry Sixers fans

James Harden hasn’t been his usual self not only in the playoffs but ever since he joined the Philadelphia 76ers, and his numbers prove that as well. When Joel Embiid was ruled out for Games 1 and 2 of their playoffs series with the Miami Heat because of a head injury, many thought that Harden would be able to step up and carry the offensive load for the team like he used to when he was with the Houston Rockets. Considered one of the best scorers of the generation, many believed that it was just the right opportunity for The Beard to take a leading role again and get back to his scoring ways.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

James Harden Might Take Less Than A Maximum Deal To Stay With The Philadelphia 76ers, Says NBA Insider

James Harden joining the Philadelphia 76ers was supposed to take the team to the next level, provide Joel Embiid with a true superstar partner, and put them squarely among the favorites to get out of the Eastern Conference. The team has made it out of the first round, but Harden has struggled for the most part and was poor again in Game 1 of the ECSF against the Miami Heat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
Reuters

Heat put away 76ers again, lead series 2-0

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and Jimmy Butler added 22 Wednesday night as the top-seeded Miami Heat dumped the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers 119-103 in Miami for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal. Off the bench, Miami got 19 points from Victor Oladipo and 18 from Tyler Herro....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators Game 3 odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Avalanche (2-0) and Nashville Predators (0-2) meet for Game 3 of their 1st-round Western Conference playoff series Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Avalanche lead the series 2-0. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Predators odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.
Larry Brown Sports

Stephon Marbury has warning for Stephen A. Smith

Stephon Marbury is going after Stephen A. Smith again, this time with a bit more ominous comments. The retired former NBA All-Star Marbury targeted the ESPN personality Smith in a tweet on Wednesday. Marbury responded to a fan’s suggestion that Smith might soon be in for the Will Smith-Chris Rock treatment and wrote, “It’s coming.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green drains 7 three-pointers in 76ers win

Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia was a must-win for the 76ers and while Joel Embiid’s return dominated the pre-game headlines, it was a former UNC basketball standout that got hot during the game and had a big performance. Forward Danny Green had his best game of these playoffs so far on Friday night. Green drained seven three-pointers and finished the game with 21 points in the 99-79 win for the 76ers. The win moved the series lead to 2-1, still in favor of Miami, but it was a huge win for the 76ers as the series shifts to Philadelphia. With Green’s performance,...
