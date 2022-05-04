ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Twins (15-9) play the Baltimore Orioles (8-16) Wednesday in the second of their 4-game series in Oriole Park at Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Twins vs. Orioles odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Minnesota leads 2-0.

Minnesota won the first 2 games of this series, 2-1 Monday and 7-2 Tuesday. The Twins have won 11 of their last 12 games, including 4 straight, while the Orioles have lost 7 of their last 9.

Twins at Orioles projected starters

RHP Dylan Bundy vs. RHP Kyle Bradish

Bundy (3-1, 2.95 ERA) got shelled in Minnesota’s 6-1 loss Friday at the Tampa Bay Rays, hurling 6 IP with 6 HR on 7 H, 2 HR, 2 BB and 7 K.

  • 2021 vs. the Orioles: No decision in a 14-8 win Aug. 24 while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. Went 1 1/3 IP, allowing 1 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB and 3 K.

Bradish (0-1, 3.00 ERA) lost his major league debut Friday to the Boston Red Sox 3-1, throwing 6 IP, allowing 2 ER on 5 H, 1 HR and 1 BB with 2 K.

Twins at Orioles odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:44 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Twins -150 (bet $150 to win $100) | Orioles +122 (bet $100 to win $122)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Twins -1.5 (+115) | Orioles +1.5 (-140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Twins at Orioles picks and predictions

Prediction

Twins 5, Orioles 3

TAKE the TWINS (-150) because they have a decisive edge in 2 of the 3 most important phases of the game (starting pitching and hitting).

Minnesota’s lineup is eighth in wRC+ (103), 10th in wOBA (.319) and second in hard-hit rate (34.6%) versus right-handed pitching, per FanGraphs. On the other hand, Baltimore’s lineup is 27th in wRC+ (85), 28th in wOBA (.295) and 26th in hard-hit rate (30.3%).

Furthermore, Bundy is familiar with pitching in Camden Yards since the Orioles drafted him in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft and he pitched for Baltimore from 2016-19. Bundy’s pitching peripherals suggest his form will continue to be strong.

Finally, the Minnesota bullpen’s pitching peripherals are slightly more impressive than Baltimore’s. The Twins’ relievers rank ahead of the Orioles’ in xFIP, exit velocity, left-on-base percentage and swinging-strike rate.

BET 1 UNIT ON THE TWINS (-150).

LEAN to the TWINS -1.5 (+115) because they should win by 2 or more runs, but this payout is a little too paltry and Minnesota is just 12-24 RL as road favorites since the beginning of last season.

Slight LEAN to the OVER 7.5 (-110) because Camden Yards had the fifth-highest park factor last season and Minnesota’s lineup has been mashing over the last 10 games.

But, Bradish has a nasty slider he throws a lot and Minnesota’s lineup has struggled to hit sliders this year and Baltimore’s lineup cannot hit righties.

