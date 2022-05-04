NBA Twitter reacts to Gary Payton II suffering fractured left elbow after foul from Dillon Brooks

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

With tensions already high on Tuesday night in Game 2, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2 after being assessed a flagrant two for an ugly foul on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II.

Brooks swatted Payton II across the head from behind on a fastbreak layup attempt. Payton II crashed to the floor and immediately grabbed his left arm in pain.

While Brooks was removed from the game, Payton II also missed the remainder of the contest after needing X-rays on his left elbow.

Without one of Golden State’s defensive catalysts, Ja Morant dropped 47 points for Memphis on the way to tying the series at 1-1.

Following the Grizzlies’ 106-101 win over the Warriors in Game 2, Steve Kerr announced Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow following the Brooks foul. Payton II will receive an MRI when the Warriors return to Bay Area on Wednesday to determine the extent of his elbow injury.

After dropping 15 points in Game 5 to ice the Denver Nuggets, Payton II earned back-to-back starts alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the Memphis series.

After earning the final roster spot before the start of the season, Payton II turned into a fan favorite as one of the top stories of the 2021-22 campaign.

Payton II has consistently provided a spark in Golden State’s rotation with gritty defense and powerful dunks at the rim. During his breakout season with the Warriors, Payton II averaged 7.1 points on 61.6% shooting from the field with 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.6 minutes per contest.

Following the news of Payton II’s injury after the foul from Brooks, the NBA Twitter community exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday night.

