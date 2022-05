Darvin Ham is one of several candidates the Charlotte Hornets have shortlisted to interview for their head coaching vacancy. Ham has been tipped as a future head coach for some time interviewing with the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings this summer and previously Dallas, Washington, Indiana and LA again in 2019. In this year’s 2021 NBA GM survey Ham was voted the “Best Assistant Coach” in the NBA with a tied lead of 17% share of the vote with Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO