Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (5/4/22)

Great evening for Wednesday at the Square! Temps low to mid 80s. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows upper 60s to mid 70s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid Thursday. Highs near 90. Increasing rain late Thursday. Rain and storms are likely Friday morning with the risk for severe. A squall line will move Southeast across the area. Timing is still changing, but it starts early morning on the Northshore and moves across the Metro around 5 or 6 in the morning and then south of Metro and on the Coast by 10 or 11 in the morning. Locally heavy rain is possible. Strong gusty winds in storms and an isolated tornado. Have a way to get warnings while sleeping. Isolated storms are still possible in the afternoon, so keep an eye to the sky. The weekend will be hot. highs near 90. Record high territory.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO