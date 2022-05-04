Sherry projected winner of Herkimer mayoral race primary

Andrew Cuomo wouldn't win a three-way race for New York governor this fall, a new poll finds - but he might siphon off enough support from Gov. Kathy Hochul to bring her likely Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin within striking distance of the Executive Mansion. Cuomo would garner the support...
KINGSTON – The population density in the 11-county 19th Congressional District of New York is in the Mid-Hudson Valley – Dutchess and Ulster counties. With Congressman Antonio Delgado taking over as state lieutenant governor, two names from the area have surfaced as the potential Democratic candidate to fill that seat – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and State Senator Michelle Hinchey.
UTICA — Several candidates in the upcoming Utica City School District board of education elections answered questions and outlined their platforms as the East Utica Neighborhood Watch hosted a meet the candidates event at the Chancellor Apartments, 417 Bleecker St. Candidates in the board of education election, scheduled for...
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica is looking for seven people will to serve on a new advisory board that will evaluate police practices and develop strategies to improve public safety. Members would serve two-year terms on the Civilian Public Safety Advisory Board, is being established as part...
Utica, N.Y. -- The inaugural Mohawk Valley GEAR Awards were held at Trackside in Utica on Wednesday evening. GEAR stands for growth, energy, and revitalization. The Central New York Business Journal honored five businesses: Bagg’s Square Brewing Company, Feldmeier Equipment, Hale Transportation, Mohawk Valley EDGE, and the Oneida Indian Nation.
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement that she would like to move SUNY Poly’s College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering to Albany leaving some in the Mohawk Valley feeling left behind. Republican candidate for Governor and former County Executive Rob Astorino was in Utica Monday morning, and shared his thoughts on the developing situation, and whether he believes […]
UTICA — The city’s trees were front and center at Wednesday’s Common Council meeting at City Hall, 1 Kennedy Plaza. City officials, including a representative from the Department of Public Works, discussed how recent storms have impacted green waste collection — with crews working to get the popular service back on schedule.
