Texas State

Texas Tribune reports on Operation Lone Star problems

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroops and troopers on the front lines of Operation Lone Star say...

www.fox4news.com

Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Stash House with Over 50 Illegals Busted by Operation Lone Star Agents

LAREDO - Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) during Operation Lone Star, and with the assistance of United States Border Patrol (USBP), located more than four dozen illegal aliens inside a stash house in the city of Laredo in Webb County. According to the Texas Department of...
LAREDO, TX
Reform Austin

Abbott Slaughters Promising Texas Trade Prospects

Gov. Greg Abbott’s border crackdown continues damaging Texas’ primary trading relationship. Mexican officials intend to respond in kind. Abbott’s enhanced inspections target “cartels that smuggle illicit contraband and people across our southern border.”. Tatiana Clouthier, the Mexican Economy Minister, announced the T-MEC rail corridor, running from...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

‘The smell is putrid death’: They had a nice place in the country – until hundreds of thousands of chickens moved in next door

Sanderson Farms, which is expanding throughout Texas, says their chicken growers follow Texas air quality rules, best practices. On their 600-acre East Texas ranch near Tyler, Larry and Sandra James believed they were creating paradise. Sandra, a retired professor and business school dean, and Larry, a retired telecom CEO, enjoyed...
WINONA, TX

