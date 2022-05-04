ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown lifted at two Bristol schools following serious assault involving knife; suspect still on the loose, while victim remains hospitalized

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL – A knife-wielding suspect in a serious assault – which prompted a lockdown at two local schools on Wednesday – remains at large, police said in the afternoon hours. The victim of the assault, who has not been identified, was taken to an area...

New Britain Herald

Plainville man accused of leaving scene of fatal accident, waiting 12 minutes to call for help

PLAINVILLE – A young Plainville man was arrested this week and accused of leaving the scene of an accident in which a pedestrian was killed. Jeffrey Wilson Jr., 20, of 35 Basswood St., faces charges of evading responsibility of an accident which led to death, improper use of a license, marker or registration and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

63-year-old elementary school special educator is accused of letting female student to sit on his lap before he started to touch her inappropriately and asked her if she liked it, charged

Less than three weeks ago, we reported about the incident when a 30-year-old female high school English arts teacher, who was also a swimming and water polo coach at the school, was accused of being in a relationship with a minor male student after the school officials and the local authorities obtained evidence that she had sent ‘explicit’ photos to the student.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a student who has severe autism to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two girls

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nashville News Hub

“They’re supposed to be safe, not getting hit at school and being chased around a classroom”, ESE teacher lost her job after a video surfaced showing her hitting a middle school student with a metal stick

Middle school teacher lost her job after she was caught on video hitting a student with a metal stick. The boy’s mother claims the former 6th grade teacher had some sort of disagreement with her son before hitting him with a piece of a metal broom. Her 12-year-old son with ADHD reportedly told her that the incident started when the teacher used a desk to pin him near the wall. How would you feel if you watched your child get that type of treatment from a teacher that said she cared about my son? She told me this.” the boy’s mother said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

