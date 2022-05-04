ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads

News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPoJb_0fSl7foQ00

NEW YORK (AP) — The company behind the TurboTax tax-filing program will pay $141 million to customers across the United States who were deceived by misleading promises of free tax-filing services, New York’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers, New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

James said her investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federally supported free services for which they qualified — and toward its own commercial products, instead.

“For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans,” James said in a statement. “This agreement should serve as a reminder to companies large and small that engaging in these deceptive marketing ploys is illegal.”

A message seeking comment was left with Intuit.

Intuit has offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through its participation in the Internal Revenue Service’s Free File Program, geared toward taxpayers earning roughly $34,000 and members of the military. Intuit withdrew from the program in July 2021. The company also offers a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition” that is only for taxpayers with “simple returns,” as defined by Intuit.

According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives knew they were deceiving customers by advertising free services that were not in fact free to everyone.

“The website lists Free, Free, Free and the customers are assuming their return will be free,” an internal company PowerPoint presentation said. “Customers are getting upset.”

Under the agreement, Intuit will provide restitution to consumers who started using the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told that they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

Consumers are expected to receive a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for filing services, James said. They will automatically receive notices and checks by mail.

“We empower our customers to take control of their financial lives, which includes being in charge of their own tax preparation,” an Intuit spokesperson told ProPublica in a statement in 2019.

The spokesperson added that a “government-run pre-filled tax preparation system that makes the tax collector (who is also the investigator, auditor and enforcer) the tax preparer is fraught with conflicts of interest.”

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

TurboTax ‘refunding’ customers $141 million over deception claims

(WIVB) — The owner of TurboTax software has agreed to shell out more than $140 million to settle an investigation that it misled customers. High tech developer intuit is accused of charging for services that were supposed to be free. Intuit was participating in the IRS’s Free File program, where income-qualified taxpayers can get their […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Fast Company

TurboTax might owe you money: What to know if you paid to use Intuit’s tax-prep service

If you used TurboTax between the years 2016 and 2018 to file your taxes, Intuit may owe you up to $90. That’s due to a resolution between Intuit and the attorneys’ general for all 50 states and Washington D.C. after the company was accused of misleading practices. As ProPublica reports, Intuit lured customers by advertising their tax prep services for free before getting them to pay for said services. In fact, affected customers were eligible to file their taxes for free using Intuit’s services.
IDAHO STATE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turbotax#Intuit Inc#Tax Preparation#Ap#Propublica#Americans#Free File Program
Cleveland.com

Where’s your tax refund? Average time to IRS payment, size of refund

About 90% of tax refunds have arrived within 21 days this tax season, according to the latest figures from the Internal Revenue Service. As of April 15, the IRS has delivered more than 78 million refunds worth more than $242 billion. The number of returns filed – 112.5 million – is up 10.4% from last year and the vast majority, roughly 96%, were submitted electronically.
INCOME TAX
Fox47News

Here's why your tax refund may be delayed this year

Tax season is nearly over, and for those most excited about their refunds, just know it may be coming later than normal this year. The IRS is experiencing a major backlog due to the pandemic and warns budget constraints and staffing shortages are reasons behind it. Experts say the best...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
WPG Talk Radio

TurboTax User? You Could Get Part of $2M in Refunds for NJ

More than 70,000 New Jersey consumers are eligible for a portion of $2.15 million in direct restitution under the terms of a settlement reached by all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories with Intuit, the maker of the do-it-yourself online tax preparation software TurboTax. The settlement was...
ECONOMY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy