Wicomico County, MD

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Darcy

By Sarah Ash
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Darcy, a 7-month-old kitten available for adoption...

Bakersfield Californian

Pet of the Month

This hunk is Kai (A129139). He’s a 2-year-old neutered husky who is on the search for his forever home. He has been with us for three months and has had zero attention!. He is great with other pups, loves attention and would be an overall great companion. He is a typical husky; loves to run and needs lots of exercise. He will need an active household! He would fit in great with a family who likes to hike, go on walks and spend time outdoors. He also loves to cuddle up after a long day. Help make his dream come true and get him a home!
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Lets Cat Brother Ride On Him When They Go Hiking | The Dodo

Dog does the sweetest thing for his cat brother when he gets tired from their hike 💕. You can keep up with Henry and Baloo and all of their adventures together on Instagram, @henrythecoloradodog: https://thedo.do/henrybaloo. For information on the Henry & Baloo Foundation visit: http://thedo.do/henryandbaloofoundation.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pethelpful.com

Pit Bulls as Family Dogs

Marcie has been an online writer for over three years. Her article often focus on customer service or pet care. I remember being 15 years old and bringing home my first pit bull. He was a beautiful caramel color and had the biggest green eyes. He was cold in the street, and I couldn't just leave him there. My parents told me he was my responsibility if an owner did not come forward.
ANIMALS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
pethelpful.com

Is Rawhide Dangerous for Dogs?

Susan cares for two Newfoundland dogs and works as a freelance writer. What kind of treats are you feeding your dog? Pet owners will often rely on advertisements, store displays, and advice from friends or neighbours when deciding what to give their canine friends for treats. I recall talking to...
PETS
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Terrier American Pit Bull Mix Named Bettina Looking For New Home After Being Rescued By PSPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed all the pets up for adoption. But one dog up for adoption named Bettina went through a lot to get to this point.  No one should go through what Bettina went through. She’s a 3-year-old terrier-American pit bull mix who was found in a pile of trash. She was suffering from blunt force trauma to her eye and several other injuries.  Bettina was rescued, and now she is looking for a caring home. It’s unclear what happened to Bettina, but she’s up for adoption. Click here to look for pets up for adoption like Bettina.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
PETS
dogstodays.com

The Top 5 Most Calming Dog Breeds

Dogs are the most popular pets in America, and it’s not hard to see why. With their fluffy fur, wagging tails and playful personalities, dogs make for great companions. But what makes one breed of dog better than another? Is there such thing as a perfect family pet? The answer is yes! Here are five breeds that make good pets:
PETS
DogTime

Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted!

Mayday for Mutts is celebrated on the first Sunday of May. It's a day to spread the word about all that mixed breed dogs have to offer and promote adoption. The post Mayday For Mutts: Help Mixed Breed Dogs Get Adopted! appeared first on DogTime.
PETS

