2 arrested almost a year after shooting incident in Darlington County
By Heather Gale
wpde.com
2 days ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men have been arrested almost a year after police said they were involved in a shooting incident in Darlington County, according to a news release. Officials said with the assistance of...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Surveillance footage shows the hours leading up to a North Carolina father committing a horrific murder-suicide. Authorities believe Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children, Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months old, before setting their house on fire and fatally shooting himself, My Fox 8 reports.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified in the theft of hundreds of gallons of gas in North Carolina According to police, on Mar. 14 around 11 p.m., an estimated 400 gallons of gas was stolen from the Bizzy Bee Convenience Store on N. Main Street in High Point. Police have identified […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) – Just days from the originally scheduled execution of Richard Moore and it’s unclear what will happen next after the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a stay. Moore was convicted of shooting and killing James Mahoney at a convenience store in Spartanburg County in 1999. His lawyer, the executive director of Justice […]
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a New Mexico woman was arrested after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper discovered 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday. At around 3:00 p.m. on April 28, Texas DPS detailed that a trooper stopped a 2010 Honda […]
A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
