ANN ARBOR -- Tierra Ronayne has had a solid season and one performance from last week helped her earn Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week honors. The Milan sophomore pitcher recorded her first career shutout in the circle for the Big Reds as she pitched seven innings and allowed zero runs to help Milan to a 6-0 win over Blissfield on April 29.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO