LEWISTON - Multiple Lewis-Clark State Warrior athletes and teams were honored Wednesday night at the fourth annual LCSPYs award show hosted at LCSC's Silverthorne Theater. All in all, the Lewis-Clark State Student-Athlete Advisory Council handed out 10 awards. Those awards included Freshman of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Heart of a Warrior, Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, Comeback Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and Warrior of the Year.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO