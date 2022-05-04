ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roe v. Wade, who leaked, and why is Biden laughing?

By Jason Barsky
 2 days ago
Roe v. Wade calls, a song about leaks, and why is Biden laughing? The WILK Comment Line. Call and let your voice be heard. 570-883-7135. Listen weekday mornings at 6:55am and 11:55am.

Benzinga

Biden Warns Roe V. Wade Overturn Would Disrupt 'Whole Range Of Rights'

President Biden called on voters to elect lawmakers that were supportive of the 1973 ruling. Chief Justice Roberts orders investigation of leak. The resonance from last night's emergence of a leaked draft document pointing to an overturn of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade continued today with President Joe Biden warning that such an action could lead to further overturns of civil liberties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Debating abortion in 1972, before Roe v. Wade

The publication of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade has reignited fierce debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. Politico on Monday published the draft, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and confirmed authentic by the high court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
morningbrew.com

Politicians and protesters react to Roe v. Wade being threatened

The abortion earthquake unleashed Monday night continued to shake America yesterday. To recap: Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that suggested it would strike down Roe v. Wade, which would leave abortion legislation up to individual states and strip away abortion rights for millions of Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHYY

Here’s what could happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Nearly one in four women in the U.S. are expected to get an abortion at some point in their lives, according to a 2017 study. If Roe v. Wade is struck down, as a leaked draft memo from the Supreme Court suggests it could be, it will have a major impact in states across the country that have already signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WILK Newsradio covers Northeast PA with news, talk, Penn State Football and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey. Listen to WILK-AM on Audacy.

