Cleveland, OK

Dolly Parton, Eminem among Rock Hall’s newest inductees

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2022 Inductees Wednesday.

This is the first time in the Hall’s 37-year history that six female acts will be inducted in one class. The top five artists who dominated the fan vote all made it in this year.

Performer Category:

  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem
  • Eurythmics
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Award:

  • Judas Priest
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award:

  • Harry Belafonte
  • Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Allen Grubman
  • Jimmy Iovine
  • Sylvia Robinson

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed”.

    Promotional photo of Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the Eurythmics, undated, Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Pat Benatar “Tropico” Press Kit, 1984. Includes two black and white promotional photos, 3 page press release, and folder. Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    CIRCA 1975: Singer/songwriter Carly Simon poses for a portrait in circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Courtesy: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

To be eligible, artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction.

Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon were on the ballot for the first time.

This is Eminem’s first year of eligibility.

Of course, Dolly Parton made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “ accept gracefully ” if she was voted into the Hall.

The 37 th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Induction Ceremony will air at a later date.

Ticket information will be announced soon.

