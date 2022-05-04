DAV, RecruitMilitary co-host virtual job fair Thursday

A national, virtual All Veterans Job Fair is set for Thursday.

Co-hosted by DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary the free online event will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. ET. and is open to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 10 employers representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management, are expected to take part in the event.

In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 80 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, there have been nearly 260,000 attendees and more than 157,000 job offers.

Last year, to support employers, dispel myths and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV developed a guide to hiring and retaining veterans with disabilities. This guide offers best practices and helpful tools for employers and strives to inspire more organizations to consider the veteran talent pool.

To register for the National virtual All Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, visit here.

