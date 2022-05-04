ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for some tapas in North Texas? Try Jellico’s in Southlake

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — A contemporary restaurant in Southlake is serving up “the feeling of home” through shared dishes.

If you’re looking to get your food fix with a new restaurant that recently opened in Southlake, try out Jellico’s .

They specialize in shared dishes or tapas. Tapas are snacks or appetizers in Spanish food culture. The word tapas comes from the Spanish verb tapar, which means to cover up.

Officials with Jelloc say they served ‘reimagined American classics with a focus on shared dishes.’ They serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and even brunch. So they are a perfect choice for any time of the day.

To learn more about this eatery, go to jellicos.com .

