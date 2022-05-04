Canadian man attempting to sneak into MI by hitching ride on freight train thwarted by U.S. Border Patrol: officials

DETROIT (WWJ) - Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol derailed a Canadian man's attempt to illegally enter the U.S. when they spotted him riding a cross border freight train in Detroit on Sunday.

According to a news release, officials said they foiled the attempt after agents at the Detroit Station saw someone riding on an inbound train from Windsor, Canada on May 1. Agents contacted Canadian Pacific Railway to stop the train and found a 33-year-old man from Canada onboard.

The man was arrested for illegal entry and taken to the station where authorities found the man had an active criminal bench warrant from London, Ontario Police for “Possession of Weapon Dangerous to Public”.

Authorities said the man was immediately turned over to agents with the Canada Border Service Agency.

“It is extremely dangerous to enter the United States illegally, particularly through the train tunnel,” stated Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said in the press release. “Our outstanding relationships with our foreign law enforcement and CP partners were key in bringing this situation to a safe and effective law enforcement resolution. I am very proud of how the men and women of the Detroit Sector remain vigilant and focused on border security on two fronts, both on the northern and southern borders."

Authorities said anyone with information about any activity that may be suspicious can call the United States Border Patrol telephone number 24/7 at 800-537-3220.