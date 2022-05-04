ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chilling text ‘killer’ sent his girlfriend’s ex after ‘strangling her with a belt and beating her to death with a bat’

By Imogen Braddick
 3 days ago

A MAN sent his girlfriend's ex-husband a chilling text after allegedly strangling her with a belt and beating her to death with a baseball bat.

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, faces charges of second-degree murder after allegedly killing 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks in Crow County, Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geA8f_0fSkzYgz00
Lynnie Ann Loucks and Michael Lowell Munger (right) in Minnesota Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROLa1_0fSkzYgz00
Loucks with suspect Michael Lowell Munger (right) Credit: Newsflash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqO48_0fSkzYgz00
Michael Lowell Munger allegedly killed Loucks Credit: Newsflash

Police said they were called to a house on Smith Road on Thursday morning at around 8am for a welfare check.

Loucks’ ex-husband had called the cops after Munger sent him a chilling message about Loucks being "gone", according to documents obtained by The Brainerd Dispatch.

Cops arrived at the house to find Munger standing in the driveway covered in blood, according to officials.

He allegedly told officers: "You're too late. She's gone."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3diup7_0fSkzYgz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYR38_0fSkzYgz00

Police found Loucks in a bedroom in the basement lying in a pool of blood with a belt around her neck, officials said.

Munger allegedly said the pair had got into an argument early on Thursday about infidelity - and that he "did what he did".

According to his alleged confession, he strangled Loucks with a belt and beat her to death with a baseball bat.

In a statement, police said: "When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an adult female deceased in the residence.

"An adult male was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting arraignment."

Both the victim and the suspect lived at the home, authorities said.

Munger faces a count each of second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation, and second-degree murder without intent but while committing a felony.

He is reportedly due to appear in court on May 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIVcF_0fSkzYgz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaHOJ_0fSkzYgz00

Munger's criminal history reportedly includes a 2011 guilty plea for gross misdemeanor domestic violence in Washington state, and a 2016 conviction for felony violation of an order of protection.

He also spent a year in prison after a 2015 conviction for felony terroristic threats with reckless disregard for the risk of causing terror in another person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuAiZ_0fSkzYgz00
Lynnie Ann Loucks, who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Credit: Newsflash

Comments / 1

