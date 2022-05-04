Boomer can't believe Rangers goal was overturned: 'Should have never went into overtime'

Boomer didn’t get much sleep Tuesday night thanks to the Rangers’ playoff opener going into triple overtime.

But lack of sleep wasn’t the reason for his anger during Wednesday morning’s show. It was the goalie interference call that negated what would have been a go-ahead goal for his Blueshirts with three minutes to go in regulation.

“Just totally ticked off at the way this whole thing ended,” Boomer said. “Should have never went into overtime in the first place. Even the guys on the national broadcast as well as the guys on MSG…all thought that was gonna be a goal. Everyone was shocked it wasn’t a goal. It was clear Kaapo Kakko was pushed from behind.

“Just a total ‘screw the Rangers’ thing. We’re used to it.”

Kakko didn’t appear to be on track to make contact with Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith, but was run into from behind by defenseman Brian Dumoulin, then went crashing into DeSmith to leave a wide-open net for Filip Chytil, who put home the go-ahead goal to give the Rangers a 4-3 lead. But after a coach’s challenge, the goal was negated, the game went into overtime, and Boomer was livid.

“I don’t know what the hell this freakin’ referee is thinking about? I really don’t,” Boomer said. “You can see it clear as day. We’ve seen plays like this for years, and they never call goalie interference. If anything, it should be a penalty call for cross checking in the back.

“I wanna slap that guy…Kaapo Kakko is doing everything right. Dumoulin puts his head right between the 2 and the 4 on Kakko’s jersey.”

Safe to say, the overturned call followed by a Rangers loss ruined Boomer’s Wednesday morning.

“It was a great game. They lost it,” Boomer said. “We’re all ticked off…it just made everything miserable.”

