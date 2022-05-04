I’m a cosmetic surgeon – the seven essential questions to ask before getting lip filler to avoid a botched pout

LIP FILLERS have become a rising trend in the beauty industry for years, and recently we are seeing more and more filler fails than ever before.

Celebrities and influencers are constantly showing off their results of the process, but now we’re seeing an increasing number of people take to TikTok to share their filler results.

If you are thinking about getting your lips done, here's the questions you need to ask Credit: Getty

If you are considering getting lip fillers for the very first time, there’s some very important things that you should bear in mind.

After all, no-one wants to get botched, do they?!

So if you’re debating whether to get your pout plumped, Dr Caghan Baytekin, Cosmetic Surgeon at Clinic Center, is here with the things you need to consider.

It’s important to think about all aspects, including the aftercare and your health conditions before visiting a practitioner, so here’s the seven questions you need to ask before getting lip filler.

1. What is lip filler?

You might think that filler will make your pout look great, but what actually is lip filler?

According to Dr Caghan Baytekin, it’s really important to know what filler actually is.

Dr Caghan Baytekin said: “Lip fillers are natural-based injectables that add volume to your lips for a bigger and fuller pout.

“The most common technique for lip fillers is a dermal filler.

“They consist of synthetic hyaluronic acid (HA) which is the most popular filler, it is a carbohydrate that attracts and binds water, helping to keep the skin hydrated and plump.”

2. Are there medical conditions which could prevent me from having the treatment?

If you want to avoid a filler fail, it’s important that you know if filler is suitable for you.

Dr Caghan Baytekin explained: “Lip fillers are not suitable for everyone. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you shouldn’t get the procedure.

“Also, if you have infections on or around your lips, such as a cold sore, you should wait until it’s fully healed before getting lip filler.

“It is advised to speak to your practitioner in advance of your decision if you have allergies, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, take blood-thinning medication or have a history of blood clots.”

3. How qualified and experienced is the specialist?

Botched lips aren’t ideal, so it’s crucial that you do your research before getting your pout plumped.

Dr Caghan Baytekin continued: “You should always do research into the practice and specialists you will be using.

“Professionals suitable for administering dermal fillers are cosmetic doctors, surgeons, dermatologists, dentists, and nurses.

“Don’t be afraid to ask about the qualifications and experience of your practitioner, a trusted clinic will be happy to share this information.”

4. What results can I expect from this?

Although you might have seen pictures on Instagram of what lips look like after filler, it’s important to ask a practitioner what results you can expect.

Dr Caghan Baytekin added: “Filler’s hydrate and revitalise lips and also enhance your lip elasticity.

“They are intended to look natural as they move with your facial expressions.

“You’ll see an immediate effect and the results will improve as the product settles and merges with the facial tissue.”

5. How long will it take to recover from lip fillers?

Swelling and bruising is normal, but it’s important to know what to expect after getting filler.

Dr Caghan Baytekin explained: “As this is a non-surgical procedure, the recovery period is short, and you can normally go about your day after the treatment.

“For 24 hours after the treatment, avoid wearing lipstick, alcohol, hot drinks, excessive exercise, and sun exposure.

“You might see some swelling or bruising for up to 10 days, but this is normal.

“You could apply a cold compress to your lips to minimise the swelling.”

6. How long will the lip filler last?

Lip filler won’t last forever - so before you get yours done, make sure you are clued up on how long your pout will stay plumped for.

Dr Caghan Baytekin said: “The length of the filler does vary on each individual, as age and metabolism are factors, but generally speaking, 6-12 months.

“You can come back for a touch-up and either change your look or repeat the same treatment.”

7. How can you prepare to get lip fillers?

Preparation is key and is often overlooked, so if you’re gong to get lip fillers, it’s important to be prepared.

Dr Caghan Baytekin highlighted: “During the 2 weeks before your treatment, avoiding taking aspirin, vitamin D, ginkgo or eating fish oil.

“This is because these medications thin your blood and taking them can result in excessive bleeding during the treatment.

“You should also avoid alcohol for at least 3 days before as this contribute to excessive swelling.”