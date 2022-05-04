ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man jailed for murdering Hartlepool rival drug dealer

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fourth member of a drugs gang which lured a man to a house and shot him through the head has been jailed for at least 32 years. Eugert Merizaj was convicted of murdering Hamawand Ali Hussein in Hartlepool in September 2019. Three other members of an organised crime...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

