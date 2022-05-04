ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Developer announces 2nd Starbucks location in Springdale

By Paul Gatling
talkbusiness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonesboro-based real estate developer Haag Brown is in the preliminary stages of opening a second Starbucks location in Springdale. The company announced Wednesday (May 4) plans to build a 2,600-square-foot building at...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Freddy’s Frozen Custard Owner Must Pay Back Wages, Damages

(KTTS News) — The owner of Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Missouri and Arkansas has been ordered to pay back $77,000 dollars in wages and damages to workers. That includes restaurants in Springfield, Ozark, and Branson. The US Department of Labor says 3Pointe Group Restaurant Holdings, LLC...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Springdale, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Washington State
Springdale, AR
Lifestyle
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Business
Springdale, AR
Business
City
Washington, AR
5NEWS

“It's just all gone” | Flooding wipes out a Springdale garden center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to staff, the Sharum Garden Center in Springdale lost approximately 10,000 plants due to Wednesday night’s flooding. Owner Frank Sharum estimated approximately $250,000 worth of damages to the garden center. He said without flooding insurance, the damages would be covered out of pocket along with reparations for future flooding.
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

XNA preparing to break ground on skybridge project

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) looks forward to a major facelift. XNA is preparing to break ground on its new skybridge by the end of this year or early 2023. A second-story connection will be from the parking garage into the main lobby and baggage claim area.
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Food Drink#Mercy Health System#Encore Bank#Stonebridge Construction
Majic 93.3

TopGolf Entertainment is Coming to Little Rock

Whether you like to play golf on a tough course or whack the ball at a putt putt windmill, everyone I know that has ever been to a TopGolf Entertainment Center loves it. Well, guess where they're putting one next, just 2 hours up the road in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas hosts Steel Horse motorcycle rally

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Steel Horse motorcycle rally is roaring back into Fort Smith. Organizers estimated about 130,000 people attended last year's rally. They believe it brought $19.6 million into the local economy. More than 70 vendors will be at the event this year. Dennis Snow, rally founder...
FORT SMITH, AR
Arkansas Outside

The Top Long Trails in Arkansas

In April, we asked our readers to pick their favorite long trail in Arkansas. We gave you a choice of four trails, all spectacular, all worthy of a top spot. Before we get to which trail you chose as the best, let’s look at some other trails that were not included in the survey. The survey included only point-to-point trails, ones that would need a shuttle of some sort to get from the start to finish. We were also looking at trails of a certain length. Here are some Arkansas trails that would be worthy of any hiker’s attention and unless you’re going for a speed hike would need multiple nights to finish:
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kait 8

Out of time: Services stop on last 24-hour Jonesboro pharmacy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The door has closed on the final round-the-clock option for Jonesboro citizens to get their medications, leaving options scarce. Traffic flow came to an end just weeks ago after the Walgreens at Highland and Southwest Driver stopped their 24-hour pharmacy services. Dr. Shane Speights, Dean at...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Shooting sports complex holds grand opening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After much anticipation, the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex held its long-awaited grand opening Friday afternoon. The event was attended by hundreds of Northeast Arkansas residents, including former Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin, who helped get the project off the ground while he was in office. Speakers at...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy