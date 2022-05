Eastside Story, by Steven Thedford, is a modern, urban coming-of-age story. Teenage Egypt James agrees to follow her mother's footsteps and become a debutante in Atlanta. The season of pretty dresses, scholarship opportunities, upscale events and networking with successful Black former debs also includes a father/daughter cotillion, which is a bit problem for Egypt, since she hasn't seen her father in years. Egypt couldn't just ask an uncle or family friend to step in, since the mean girl debs will pounce on her for her broken family, and Egypt herself hopes to reunite with her father.

