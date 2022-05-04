ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Spanish papers call on the 'white magic' and 'charm' of the Bernabeu to carry Real Madrid past Man City and into the Champions League final as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to overturn 4-3 deficit after last week's thriller

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Spanish papers are calling on the 'white magic' of the Bernabeu to carry Real Madrid through to the Champions League final in Paris later this month.

Los Blancos currently trail 4-3 on aggregate after a thrilling first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Madrid have since won the LaLiga for a 35th time following a 4-0 thumping of Espanyol at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCObY_0fSkw3Ge00
Spanish papers are calling the 'white magic' of the Bernabeu to help them reach the final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0uBi_0fSkw3Ge00
Real Madrid currently trail 4-3 to Manchester City after the first leg of the semi-finals

Despite winning the title, City are probably still the favourites after dominating spells of the first leg, but Madrid will be confident they can use their home advantage, well at least the papers believe so.

AS has ran the headline of 'white magic' as the front page went on to say that Madrid are hoping that the 'charm' of the Bernabeu can carry them through to the final.

Marca, has called on the Real fans to play their part in helping Carlo Ancelotti's side book their trip to Paris to face Liverpool in the final of the competition.

Madrid themselves will believe they can do it after previously beating the likes of PSG and reigning champions Chelsea in the two previous rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0U0M_0fSkw3Ge00
AS have ran the headline of 'white magic' as Real Madrid must use the charm of the Bernabeu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rprvU_0fSkw3Ge00
Marca, have called on Los Blancos fans to play their part in helping them reach the final

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric insists Real are ready for the second leg and confident they can beat Pep Guardiola's side.

'We are very confident because we know that in the first leg we didn't play our best game and, even so, we scored three goals.

'We have quality and character as well as history. This club has won many big games and is the one that has won the most Champions League titles. We never surrender.

'We know what we have to do, this is the most important game of the season. We have to play the best game this year, we are ready.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qca3d_0fSkw3Ge00
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric insists Real are ready for the second leg of the semi-finals

The 36-year-old has also hit back at the critics that believe Real have been lucky in the competition this season.

'Let them think what they want. This is an unfair opinion and they only make us laugh, but everyone can say what they want.

'We are focused on our work, not what they say outside of the club. It's impossible to beat so many teams, so many champions, to reach so many semi-finals, just by luck.

'It takes quality and faith, these are the factors that make us great.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Toni Kroos reveals he HELPED Carlo Ancelotti on the touchline over which Real Madrid substitutes to bring on against Manchester City... as the manager 'had doubts' about who he should bring on to inspire their comeback victory

Toni Kroos has revealed he had a part to play over who Real Madrid should bring off the bench to inspire their incredible comeback against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final. The German midfielder was the first player to be hooked off by Carlo Ancelotti with 22 minutes of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton backtracks on promise to pull out of Miami Grand Prix over jewellery after removing his earrings in a medical examination... with seven-time champion granted a two-race exemption to keep studs he claims cannot be removed easily in place

Lewis Hamilton backed down over his promise to boycott the Miami Grand Prix — by removing all the jewellery he could. Only three hours earlier, the seven-time world champion said he would pull out of the event if Formula One's ruling FIA insisted he take off his earrings and studs.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly 'wants to offer new deals to Reece James and Mason Mount' to ensure the key stars stay at Stamford Bridge amid interest - with new chief already scrutinising the first team

Chelsea's soon-to-be new owners want to offer new contracts to Reece James and Mason Mount, according to reports, as they prepare to take charge of the club. It was confirmed in the early hours of today that Todd Boehly has been given the green light to complete his £4.25billion takeover, after his consortium were named as the preferred bidder by the Raine Group, the bank overseeing the sale.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Todd Boehly seen at Stamford Bridge for the first time after his consortium signed an agreement to purchase Chelsea for £4.25billion

Todd Boehly has been pictured at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his consortium won its bid to buy Chelsea for £4.25billion. The picture, taken by Darren Lavery, was posted on Twitter late on Friday night - just hours before Chelsea announced Boehly's group had signed a purchase agreement to take over.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Daily Mail

Brentford 3-0 Southampton: Saints fans turn on boss Ralph Hasenhuttl 'with sacked in the morning' chants after Kristoffer Ajer, Yoane Wissa and Pontus Jansson condemn visitors to seventh loss in 10 league games

Sacked in the morning. That was the cry from the Southampton fans, aimed at their own manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as their dire form continued with a crushing 3-0 defeat by Brentford in west London. Thomas Frank's side scored twice in the space 77 first-half seconds to set themselves on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hull City 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Keane Lewis-Potter steals point to deny visitors third-place finish following late Brennan Johnson penalty in extraordinary stoppage time finale

Fourth-placed Nottingham Forest will play Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after they were held to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Hull. With the game going nowhere, Forest substitute Brennan Johnson converted a stoppage-time penalty after Tom Huddlestone was adjudged to have fouled Sam Surridge. But with Forest's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel calls for takeover to get wrapped us as soon as possible so they can get back to business... as German admits he is still to meet Todd Boehly despite the American's consortium signing deal to buy club

Thomas Tuchel wants Todd Boehly's consortium to takeover at Chelsea as soon as possible after speaking out for the first time since it was announced a £4.25bn deal had been struck. The Blues confirmed in the early hours of Saturday morning that the American's consortium can buy the club,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Miami Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: Mercedes looking to put final practice woes behind them after Red Bull and Ferrari dominated once again ahead of ahead of the long-awaited inaugural race on Sunday

Here is Sportsmail's live blog for updates on qualifying as the Formula One campaign continues at the Miami Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc finishes fastest in Q1. Both Williams drivers - Nicholas Latifi and Alex Albon - don't make it through. Neither does Haas' Kevin Magnussen. A few nervy moments for...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#Spanish#The Champions League#Los Blancos#Psg#Croatian
Daily Mail

Luton 1-0 Reading: Nathan Jones' side seal their place in the Championship play-offs with the club dreaming of the Premier League just eight years after they were playing non-league football

Luton Town were a non-league club eight years ago but the goal that took them three games away from the Premier League came after some comical Sunday League goalkeeping. ‘Did you see the goal? No, neither did I,’ was the talk of the terraces at half-time. Neither did Sky Sports, busy showing replays of missed Luton chances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Mike Jackson is handed his first defeat since becoming interim manager as former striker Danny Ings is among the scorers to put a dent in the hosts' Premier League survival hopes

Steven Gerrard hasn't been in the management game long but the way he devised a plan to nullify Burnley's trademark 4-4-2 went a long way to inflicting a first defeat on Clarets interim Mike Jackson. Make no mistake, Burnley are bang back in relegation trouble despite a run of 10...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He is happy here, he's loved, he enjoys his football': Thomas Frank wants Christian Eriksen's future to to be decided by end of the season with Brentford boss hopeful of a 'positive decision'

Thomas Frank is keen to have Christian Eriksen’s future decided before the end of the season after the Dane once again proved key in Brentford’s 3-0 win over Southampton. The 30-year-old signed a short-term deal with the west London club in January after recovering from the cardiac arrest that saw him collapse during last summer’s Euros.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on the radar of several Championship sides after impressive season on loan at QPR... but 22-year-old may wait to see what his place is at Molineux first

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is attracting enquiries after his season on loan in the Championship at QPR. The 22-year-old made 28 appearances during a testing campaign under Mark Warburton at Loftus Road that ultimately saw them fall short of their goal of reaching the play-offs. Despite that Sanderson has emerged...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Toulouse progress to European Champions Cup semi-finals after beating Munster in rare penalty shootout competition following 24-24 draw after extra-time

Rugby fans were treated to a rare penalty shoot-out in the European Champions Cup quarter-final between Toulouse and Munster. The two sides drew 24-24 in normal time at the Aviva Stadium and neither was able to score in the 20-minute extra-time period, so a place-kicking competition decided the winner. It...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea fans are left bemused by club's bizarre timing to announce Todd Boehly's takeover, with Blues confirming the news at 1:37AM on Saturday... while others thank Roman Abramovich for his time as owner

Chelsea supporters have been left bemused by the club's bizarre timing to announce that Todd Boehly has agreed to acquire the club in a proposed £4.25billion deal. Boehly's consortium was named as the preferred bidder to take over at Stamford Bridge by the Raine Group, the American bank who are overseeing the sale. He has partnered with fellow Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss as well as investment firm Clearlake Capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy