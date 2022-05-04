ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This means everything to him': Liverpool fans lavish praise on 'game-changing signing' Luis Diaz and insist he 'HAS to start' Champions League final as TV cameras catch him close to tears at full-time of Villarreal win

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool star Luis Diaz was overcome with emotion after reaching his first Champions League final.

The £37.5m January signing replaced Diogo Jota at the start of the second half after Villarreal had taken a shock 2-0 lead on the night thanks to goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

Diaz made an instant impact as he constantly drove at the Spanish side's defence showing an abundance of pace and trickery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0iOQ_0fSkvcqV00
Luis Diaz changed the game for Liverpool when he came on as a second-half substitute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TlS5n_0fSkvcqV00
Diaz was overcome with emotion after reaching his first Champions League final 

After Fabinho put Liverpool back ahead on aggregate, Diaz then got on the end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross to effectively kill the tie.

Sadio Mane added a third to send Liverpool through to the final in Paris where they will face either Premier League rivals Manchester City or Real Madrid in a repeat of the 2018 final which the Reds lost.

As the final whistle went, BT Sport cameras panned to the 25-year-old Colombian who looked emotional after his game-changing performance at El Madrigal.

On the back of his electric display, Liverpool fans have called on the tricky winger to start the final on May 28.

In a response to the video on Reddit, one fan said: 'It would be a big call not to start him in the final.

'He's clearly one of our best three up top now, as tough as that is on Bobby and Jota. What amazing options to have!'

Another comment read: 'I don't care how good Jota and Bobby are, this bloke has to start the final.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLZV4_0fSkvcqV00
Liverpool fans have called on the Colombian superstar to start the Champions League final

In response to the emotion displayed by Diaz, person wrote: 'The final means everything to Diaz.'

Diaz has hit the ground running since his arrival from Porto, with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand describing him as the 'signing of the season'.

After the match, Peter Crouch said Diaz was the game-changer, while Michael Owen claimed he has 'never seen a player hit the ground running' like the Colombian.

Those thoughts were echoed on social media, as one fan commented: 'What a spark he's been too. He adds so much life and energy when he's on the pitch. Truly a game changing signing in my opinion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHLip_0fSkvcqV00
Diaz scored the second goal for Liverpool in a 3-2 victory, as they advanced 5-2 on aggregate

Another Reddit user commented: 'Did anyone know he would be this good? Like obviously he's always been good, but he's been looking like he could legitimately become a superstar.'

Liverpool beat Tottenham to Diaz in the January transfer window, and one fan joked: 'Phenomenal signing. Thanks Spurs.'

While another user posted: 'Imagine getting a winner's medal from a competition you were already eliminated from,' in reference to Porto's group stage exit.

