2021 Public Space Invitational: Community Compost

Since 2014, we have sought ideas on how to make Boston’s public spaces more delightful and beautiful through the Public Space Invitational, our annual civic design competition. In 2021, we focused on the expansion of community compost in Boston.

For several years, the City of Boston has been running Project Oscar. The program allows residents to drop off their food scraps for compost at fives sites. We worked with Boston's Public Works Department on a significant expansion of the program by adding a dozen new community compost sites throughout Boston.

In 2021, we sought six teams of artists and designers to customize our standard compost bins and help us solve a number of challenges we have faced with community compost. We piloted six unique bins that aimed to address the following issues:

Visual Identity:

How do we make our compost bins distinct from other recycling or trash bins? Are there visual elements (such as paint) that can make them unique?

Accessibility:

How do we make our bins easier to use, particularly for those with disabilities?

Contamination:

Frequently, our compost bins are filled with trash or food scraps that are not compostable. How do we ensure that residents compost the correct items?