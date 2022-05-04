ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2021 Public Space Invitational: Community Compost

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 2 days ago

Since 2014, we have sought ideas on how to make Boston’s public spaces more delightful and beautiful through the Public Space Invitational, our annual civic design competition. In 2021, we focused on the expansion of community compost in Boston.

For several years, the City of Boston has been running Project Oscar. The program allows residents to drop off their food scraps for compost at fives sites. We worked with Boston's Public Works Department on a significant expansion of the program by adding a dozen new community compost sites throughout Boston.

In 2021, we sought six teams of artists and designers to customize our standard compost bins and help us solve a number of challenges we have faced with community compost. We piloted six unique bins that aimed to address the following issues:

Visual Identity:

How do we make our compost bins distinct from other recycling or trash bins? Are there visual elements (such as paint) that can make them unique?

Accessibility:

How do we make our bins easier to use, particularly for those with disabilities?

Contamination:

Frequently, our compost bins are filled with trash or food scraps that are not compostable. How do we ensure that residents compost the correct items?

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Recall on school classroom chairs

These classroom chairs are being recalled. Amazon recalls Amazon Basics School Classroom stack chairs. Public health alert: Chicken products missing inspection. Amazon is a website with endless options and supplies. You can use it for almost anything. Even stuff for the classroom. If you ordered stackable chairs off of amazon...
EDUCATION
GreenMatters

Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Fireworks for All Your Celebratory Needs

Summertime is quickly approaching, and many people are looking forward to kicking off their celebrations of graduation season and the Fourth of July with fireworks. However, unlike eco-friendly summer solutions such as reef-safe sunscreen or sustainable bathing suits, fireworks aren't always the most sustainable party favor. Article continues below advertisement.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Tool is the Secret to an Always-Clean Sink

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of the most underrated cleaning tools, in my opinion, is the humble squeegee. A few years ago, I never even owned one — now, I use a dedicated shower squeegee to direct water into my drain, and I’ve even tried squeegeeing my carpet (it’s a great hack for pet owners). Recently, I thought of a new place to use this versatile tool: my kitchen sink.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

20 Personalized Graduation Gifts for Recent Grads

Let's celebrate our newly minted grads! We've rounded up the best personalized graduation gifts you can buy—from custom M&M's to a stamped leather journal. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
LIFESTYLE
Elna Writes

Cleaning Motivation: The Little Things Count

When it comes to cleaning, there are some things that we always remember. We make sure to clean the floors, the counters, and the bathrooms on a regular basis. However, there are other things – little things that need to be cleaned on a regular basis as well.
Gin Lee

Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products

Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products/Gin Lee. Making homemade paper by recycling used paper products. If you're like me, you probably get a ton of junk mail. Don't throw it away! Instead, save it to upcycle into new pieces of craft paper, DIY toilet paper, wall art, and homemade wall tiles. These are neat projects to teach kids how to do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compost Bins#Compostable#Public Spaces#Public Works Department
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Bring Used Children's Toys and Clothing for this Local Community

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If you’re looking for luxury, privacy, comfort exclusivity, personal service and attention to details, look no further than KASA Hotel Collection. In Mexican, the terms “Mi KASA” and “Tu KASA” mean “home away from home”, and the hotels provide all guests with that feeling of being home away from home. Choose from KASA Hotel Paroto in Tulum, Mexico and KASA Hotel Riviera Maya in Puerto Aventuras.
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

128
Followers
803
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy