Jamie's Villarreal rollercoaster! Carragher is mocked by Henry and Richards for suffering during Liverpool's struggles in Spain, before downing a beer and inviting LeBron James to the final as his guest!

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Jamie Carragher endured a rollercoaster of emotions in the CBS studio as he witnessed his beloved Liverpool reach the Champions League final - but only after a first-half scare against Villarreal.

The Reds' two-goal first-leg lead evaporated after a torrid first-half display which saw the Spanish underdogs wipe out that advantage, resulting in Carragher walking up and down in a spate of panic around the studio.

But after Jurgen Klopp's side stormed back with three goals after the interval, Carragher was buoyant once more as he celebrated in style - and even invited basketball legend and Liverpool part-owner LeBron James as his guest to the final in Paris on May 28.

Jamie Carragher endured a rollercoaster of emotions in the CBS studio as he watched Liverpool reach the Champions League final, going from pacing the studio to downing a beer
Thierry Henry and Micah Richards could not contain themselves during the first-half drama 

Ex-Liverpool defender Carragher is a pundit on CBS Sports' coverage and was alongside Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, former Man City defender Micah Richards and host Kate Abdo in the studio on Tuesday evening.

Yet his night quickly turned sour as Boulaye Dia scored inside three minutes and Francis Coquelin equalised on aggregate with four minutes left of the first half.

And footage behind the scenes in CBS' footage shows Carragher pacing around the studio, shaking his head, while Henry and Carragher are in stitches of laughter sat comfortably in their seats.

Liverpool's stirring second-half comeback triggered a change of mood for Carragher  

Yet by full-time - with goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane sealing a comeback win and a place in the final - Carragher was jubilant as he celebrated Liverpool's progression.

He downed a Heineken beer alongside Richards and then had a special invitation for LA Lakers icon James, saying: 'LeBron, if you want to come to Paris, you can join us and the CBS team and you can be my guest!

'I'm pitchside and I want you next to us in Paris. Give us the support we need to win that seventh European Cup. Come and join us big man!'

By the end of the night, Carragher was inviting LeBron James to join him for the final in Paris 
The LA Lakers legend has been a part-owner since 2021 having joined FSG as a partner 

This follows James tweeting: 'Paris here we come!!…' in delight at seeing the Reds reach a third final of the season.

The American has been a part-owner since 2021 having joined Fenway Sports Group - who own Liverpool - as a partner, though he did already own a two per cent share individually in the club.

Liverpool are chasing a historic quadruple this season and will play either Man City or Real Madrid in the final in Paris, while they are challenging City for the Premier League title and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14.

Celebrities
