Richard Osman is tipped as early favourite to replace Anne Robinson on Countdown with the cast of the show 'relieved the host is stepping down' amid claims of tension on set

 3 days ago

Richard Osman has been tipped as the early favourite to replace Anne Robinson on Countdown after the host announced she was stepping down after just a year.

TV star Richard, 51, recently quit his show Pointless after 13 years so would be free to take on new commitments.

It comes amid claims that the cast of Countdown are 'relieved' that Anne is leaving after reports on an on set feud with Rachel Riley - who Anne reportedly found 'too noisy' - and Susie Dent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNxHo_0fSkshRB00
New role? Richard Osman has been tipped as the early favourite to replace Anne Robinson on Countdown after the host announced she was stepping down after just a year

One insider told The Mirror: 'Everyone is so relieved, to be honest. It's all been a bit of a disaster with the fallouts and squabbles, we just want to draw a line under it and move on.'

Meanwhile Ladbrokes have said that Richard currently has 3/1 odds of replacing Anne on Countdown.

After Richard, the next strongest odds for replacements go to comedian Susan Calman and Taskmaster star Alex Horne, both of whom have 4/1 odds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmOzJ_0fSkshRB00
Star: TV star Richard, 51, recently quit his show Pointless after 13 years so would be free to take on new commitments (Anne is pictured)

Writer Victoria Coren Mitchell is next with 9/2 odds, while 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson follows with 11/2 odds.

Richard said in his statement last month when he quit Pointless: 'I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years.'

Representatives for Anne and Richard have been contacted by MailOnline for a comment.

Meanwhile Anne, 77, announced she was leaving Countdown after just one year on Monday - admitting she has 'a lot going on' and wants to enjoy family life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkgxH_0fSkshRB00
Oh no: It comes amid claims that the cast of Countdown are 'relieved' that Anne is leaving after reports on an on set feud with Rachel Riley - who Anne reportedly found 'too noisy'  

Susie posted a supportive tweet to the presenter on Monday morning, which Rachel retweeted - despite reports that she found the ladies 'too loud' on set.

Susie put out a tweet on Monday morning to show her support for Anne, writing: 'Some Countdown news. Wishing Anne all the very best in her new adventures with her grandchildren and beyond.

And it seemed that Rachel placed her seal of approval on the words, as she retweeted the post from pal Susie.

But while the TV stars put on a friendly display through social media, it comes after reports last year that Anne, who suffers from tinnitus, found Rachel 'too loud' and was 'irritated by her habit of chatting on her mobile phone, and by her time-keeping'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7Eo6_0fSkshRB00
Job: As well as Richard, writer Victoria Coren Mitchell (pictured) is next tipped with 9/2 odds, while 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson follows with 11/2 odds

While a source told The Sun that Anne 'silenced' Rachel's microphone during the show, to the dismay of the math whizz.

Opening up to Alison Boshoff for the Daily Mail, Anne admitted that Rachel is noisy and that she 'wouldn't go on holiday' with her - but dismissed claims of a feud.

The Weakest Link host explained: 'I'm not saying I would go on holiday with Rachel Riley, but she is brilliant,' she said. 'Absolutely honestly, I do admire her – she is really, really good at what she does, as is Susie Dent.

'Look, Rachel has just come back from having a baby and she is standing throughout and faultless, whereas I get to sit down. She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two. But there isn't a question of my going because of a rift, that's nonsense.'

She also explained that the three women 'barely talk' during the show, detailing: 'The way that it's filmed is so tight that... we don't have time to talk to each other.'

Representatives for Rachel Riley declined to comment.

Anne told Alison that she is leaving the show as her contract was only one year long, and she 'didn't realise how much time it would take up'.

Explaining that she's swapping the 'intense' filming schedule for some downtime at home, Anne said: 'I am moving on because I've got a lot going on – grandchildren, a big garden, an apartment in New York – and I want to enjoy them. Countdown has taken up more of time than I thought it would.'

'It is great fun but it is intense. I go up [to Media City in Salford] and we do 15 shows in three 11-hour days. I'm built to last so I don't really mind, but it does take up quite a chunk of my time,' she added.

A spokesperson for the Channel 4 daytime show gushed over Anne after the announcement of her leaving, saying: 'Quick-witted Anne has been a brilliant host on this iconic show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZotRL_0fSkshRB00
Interesting: Susie posted a supportive tweet to Anne on Monday morning after she announced she was leaving, which Rachel retweeted - despite reports that she found the ladies 'too loud' on set (Susie and Rachel are pictured)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

