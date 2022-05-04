ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin's feared Wagner mercenaries are seen in action for first time in Ukraine: Video shows troops accused of war crimes storming trenches as Russians 'struggle to break through frontlines' in bloody battle for Donbas

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wagner Group mercenaries have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russian troops go house-to-house in the bloody battle for control of Donbas.

Drone footage from the town of Popansa, in Ukraine's east, shows a squad of Russians involved in intense street fighting with Ukrainian defenders - storming a house and throwing grenades before forcing them to surrender.

The soldiers are mercenaries from the Wagner Group, according to pro-Russian sources - a shadowy military contractor with links to the Kremlin which is thought to be responsible for atrocities in conflicts from South America to the Middle East.

The footage emerged as UK intelligence said today that Russian forces are 'struggling to break through defences and build momentum' in the fight for Donbas, the outcome of which is seen as pivotal to the overall war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Jwf2_0fSksgYS00
Russian soldiers - believed to be from the feared Wagner Group - have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time (pictured top left, storming a trench)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwLfD_0fSksgYS00
Smoke rises over trenches and a set of houses in the Ukrainian town of Popansa as Russian troops attack in an effort to capture the settlement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1N1k_0fSksgYS00
A Wagner solider (pictured standing against the house wall) prepares to throw a grenade into another building containing Ukrainian troops

Britain's Ministry of Defence said that, despite these setbacks, Russian commanders appear set on attempting to capture the cities of Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk - to the north and west of Popansa, respectively - using forces massed in the area.

'Capturing these locations would consolidate Russian military control of the north-eastern Donbas and provide a staging point for their efforts to cut-off Ukrainian forces in the region,' the MoD said this morning.

Footage of the Wagner mercenaries first appeared on the Telegram channel of 'Colonel Cassad' - a pro-Russian blogger named Boris Rozhin who is based in Crimea who posts updates from Ukraine to an audience hundreds of thousands strong.

It was re-posed by Rob Lee, a respected analyst from the War Studies department of King's College, who repeated Rozhin's claim that the troops are from Wagner.

Russia has turned its attention on capturing Ukraine's eastern regions after its initial attempts to capture Kyiv and other key cities in the north failed with Moscow's forces suffering heavy casualties.

Fighting is now ongoing along a stretch of frontline hundreds of miles long, stretching from Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, and along the Azov and Black Sea coasts to Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Some of the most-intense battles are currently taking place in Popansa and Lyman, around 35 miles to the north, as the Russians attempt to surround the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which span the Donets river.

Doing so would cut off the Ukrainian defenders from reinforcements and make the cities easier to capture. If they fall, they could then be used as a staging post to push further west - to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kV3xU_0fSksgYS00
Russia is now fighting along a front spanning hundreds of miles from Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south and west to Kherson and Mykolaiv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBMZV_0fSksgYS00
Smoke rises over a military facility in Russian-occupied regions of Donetsk today, the latest in a series of blazes at Russian military sites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIjuV_0fSksgYS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZCvF_0fSksgYS00
Smoke rises over a burning oil storage facility in Russian-held regions of Donetsk, in Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEUqO_0fSksgYS00
A hastily-dug civilian grave is seen in the city of Mariupol, which has been near-totally destroyed by Russian attacks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qDst_0fSksgYS00
A heavily damaged playground is seen outside of a kindergarten that was bombed during the Russian invasion

Russia's overall aim in Donbas appears to be a push southwards from Izyum - where the bulk of its forces are concentrated - to the rebel-held city of Donetsk.

The move, coupled with the capture of Mariupol in the south - where units of Ukrainian defenders are still holed up inside a sprawling steel works in the centre of the city - would allow Putin to claim control over most of the Donbas region.

Heavy fighting is ongoing in Mariupol, where defenders inside the Azovtstal plant said on Tuesday that they were being shelled and that Russian troops were attempting to storm the complex.

'We will do everything possible to repel this assault,' Captain Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video update from inside Azovstal.

'Liberating' the Donbas, which has little strategic value but is of huge ideological importance to Putin, was one of his key aims at the start of the war and winning the battle would allow him to claim some form of victory.

Depending on how badly Russian units suffer in the fight, he could either stop the offensive there or renew attacks further to the west.

Russia's generals have said they want to capture Ukraine's Black Sea coast, which would mean targeting Mykolaiv and Odesa next. Putin is also reportedly eager to seize control of President Zelensky's birthplace of Kryvyi Ri.

Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, both major cities spanning the Dnipro river which have provided safe haven to refugees fleeing conflict in Donbas, could also be hit.

Putin may even decide to return to his early failed offensives, by renewing attacks on Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and even Kyiv.

But such an outcome is far from assured. While Russia has gained some territory in Donbas, Ukraine's frontline has largely held up until now - and in some places Moscow's troops are stretched thin enough to allow them to counter-attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oxbac_0fSksgYS00
An injured woman evacuated from the Azovstal steel works arrives in Zaporizhzhia after around 100 civilians were rescued during a ceasefire last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRfKy_0fSksgYS00
Families and loved ones hug each-other as they reunite in Zaporizhzhia after being evacuated from the Azovstal steel works, in Mariupol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtRLk_0fSksgYS00
A family weeps after being evacuated to safety from the Azovstal steel works, in Mariupol
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vM9U_0fSksgYS00
A young girl carries a baby off a coach as they arrive in Zaporizhzhia from the city of Mariupol

Soldiers defending the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, have managed to push some 30 miles east of the city and recapture villages once held by Russia.

The move relieves pressure on the city, which has been under threat of attack since the early days of the war and has been heavily bombed, and also threatens Russian supply lines for its forces at Izyum.

There is just one major road connecting the Russian city of Belgorod, which is functioning as the main supply hub, to Izyum - which is increasingly vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks.

Disrupting the flow of supplies to the front could cause Russia's offensive to stall or collapse completely, as happened to the north of Kyiv before troops retreated.

If that happens, the Putin will be deprived of even the most basic of victories.

Depending on how badly his forces are mauled, it could open up the prospect of Ukraine going on the offensive to recapture not just the territory lost during the present invasion, but areas it has not controlled since 2014.

President Zelensky spelled out this goal on Tuesday, saying his aims are to halt Russia's advance, reclaim territory, and then to restore Ukraine within its accepted borders through diplomacy.

'We are not retreating,' Zelensky told a summit organised by the Wall Street Journal. 'Victory will be ours.'

Liz Truss, the UK foreign secretary, has also stated that 'victory' in Ukraine will be achieved when the entire country is back under the control of Kyiv.

In a speech last week, she vowed to go 'further and faster' in deliveries of heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery until that goal is achieved.

She spoke after Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, said the goal of American weapons supplies is to weaken Russian to the point where it can no longer bully or threaten its neighbours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3CG3_0fSksgYS00
Firefighters tackle a blaze in Lviv, western Ukraine, after it was hit by Russian airstrikes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGNG4_0fSksgYS00
Smoke rises from a damaged electrical substation in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Tuesday

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Australia issues crushing blow to Putin and his cronies by hitting more than 70 Russian politicians and 30 'puppet' Ukrainian officials with more sanctions

Australia has moved to further sanction more than 70 Russian politicians and more than 30 'puppet' Ukrainian government officials installed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The move comes as Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces are attacking the encircled Azovstal steel works plant in Mariupol after a ceasefire...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War Crimes#Mercenaries#Russian Troops#Russians#Ukrainian#The Wagner Group#Pro Russian#Kremlin#Ministry Of Defence#Crimea
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Moment Russia uses 'thermobaric warheads' to devastate Azovstal plant: Communications are lost with heroic last defenders of Mariupol a day after Russian troops began storming the steel works

Communications have today been lost with the last heroic defenders of Mariupol holed up inside the Azovstal steel works, after Russian forces stormed the complex. Vadym Boichenko, mayor of the besieged city, said there is 'heavy fighting' ongoing inside the plant today and that he had 'lost contact' with those inside.
POLITICS
Fox News

Image appears to show bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in letter 'Z' after Ukraine recaptures village

A grisly image has emerged purportedly showing bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in the letter "Z" after Ukraine’s military recaptured a village in the country’s east. The photo was taken Monday outside the city of Kharkiv and shows four corpses lined up to form the letter that has become a sign of support for Russia’s military and its invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Zelensky says he’s had 10 attempts on his life: ‘It means there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the assassination attempts against him do not worry him as much as the torture and war crimes being reported in his besieged country.Mr Zelensky added that getting used to a war is the worst possible habit, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine inched closer to the 70th day mark this week.“Well, that’s 10 assassination attempts, means that there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Channel 9.“That’s not bad, when people are being tortured, when the bodies of people are found in the wells... I think,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Moment £4m next-generation Russian super-tank with reinforced steel and special automatic defence system is blown up by Ukrainian army just days after making its battlefield debut

This is the moment Ukrainian troops destroy one of Russia's most advanced tanks which are protected by special reactive armour. The armour on the T-90M is designed to explode when hit reducing the penetrative power of an incoming round. The tank is also protected with a automated defence system which...
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy