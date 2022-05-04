ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Susanna Reid says Elsie was 'disappointed' with Boris Johnson's response to GMB interview as minister urges 77-year-old to ask council for money rather than ride buses to keep warm

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The 77-year-old whose cost-of-living plight left Boris Johnson floundering was 'disappointed' with his response, it has been revealed.

The PM was confronted with the example of Elsie by Susanna Reid during a tricky interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain yesterday.

The pensioner's energy costs in her council flat have risen from £17 to £85 a month, and Reid told the premier that she now 'uses her freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid using energy at home'.

Extraordinarily, Mr Johnson replied by saying he had brought in the free bus pass that Elsie was using - even though in fact the benefit had been introduce years before he was London Mayor.

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Reid said: 'I've spoken to Elsie, since the interview this morning with the Prime Minister, and she says how disappointed she is with what he said.

'Because she says there are people who are even worse off than she is, and there was no answer for them, apart from 'oh I was the person who was responsible for the bus pass,' I mean, as if she's supposed to be grateful.'

Meanwhile, Environment Secretary George Eustice said in a round of interviews this morning that Elsie should be asking for money from her local council rather than riding buses.

'Well, my advice would be that, you know, not to stay on a on a bus all day to try and stay warm,' he told Sky News.

'My advice would be to seek some support from the local authority.'

Mr Eustice also sparked a backlash by suggested people should buy more value brands to help save money amid the cost-of-living crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDc81_0fSksffj00
Boris Johnson faced an uncomfortable grilling on Good Morning Britain about the cost-of-living crisis facing Britons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l62wn_0fSksffj00
Presenter Susanna Reid raised the plight of Elsie, whose energy costs in her council flat have risen from £17 to £85 a month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwIXo_0fSksffj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6EKw_0fSksffj00
In the No10 interview, Susanna Reid told how Elsie leaves home early and rides buses using a freedom pass, which allows the over-60s on London unlimited travel, in order to not have to heat her flat.

Susanna and Boris clash over Elsie

Susanna Reid: 'Elsie is a widow and she is a pensioner who lives in a council house. She receives a pension of £170 a week, her energy bills have gone, get this, from £17 a month to £85 a month. She will pay an additional £816 a year.

'To cut down on spending, Prime Minister, Elsie has now resorted to eating one meal a day, she is 77 years old. She is losing weight. She goes to the supermarket at the end of the day to buy yellow-stickered discounted items, she gets up early in the morning to use her freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid using energy at home. What else should Elsie cut back on in your opinion?'

Boris Johnson: 'I don't want Elsie to cut back on anything, let's talk about Elsie and what we are doing and - just to remind you that the 24-hour freedom bus pass was something that I actually introduced...'

Reid: 'So Elsie should be grateful to you for her bus pass? What else should she cut back on?'

Johnson: 'There are plenty of things more that we are doing. What we want to do is make sure we have people who are in particular hardship looked after by their councils, we are putting much more money into local councils. Wwe have the particular payments to help elderly people in particular with the cost of heating.'

During his toe-curling GMB interview yesterday, Mr Johnson was asked what Elsie should cut back on.

'I don't want Elsie to cut back on anything, let's talk about Elsie and what we are doing and - just to remind you that the 24-hour freedom bus pass was something that I actually introduced.'

'So Elsie should be grateful to you for her bus pass? What else should she cut back on?' Ms Reid replied.

Mr Johnson went on: 'There are plenty of things more that we are doing. What we want to do is make sure we have people who are in particular hardship looked after by their councils, we are putting much more money into local councils. We have the particular payments to help elderly people in particular with the cost of heating.'

However, Mr Johnson' claim to have introduced the freedom pass. It was brought in in 1973, although he did extend it's use to 24 hours a day when mayor. However its use was banned before 9.30am amid TfL budget restraints caused by the pandemic.

In his interview he also admitted that it was possible inflation could hit 10 per cent this year, placing additional strain on families.

And right at the end he left viewers in hysterics after admitting he didn't know who Lorraine Kelly is ahead of her programme. Having been grilled about the cost-of-living crisis and partygate, the 57-year-old attempted to convince viewers to vote Conservative, but was interrupted by Susanna explaining that they have to end the discussion in time for Lorraine's show.

'Who's Lorraine?' Mr Johnson Boris asked.

The PM insisted the Government is doing 'everything we can' to help with the cost-of-living crisis, but warned that increasing state support beyond its current levels could drive inflation even higher.

There is a 'global context' caused by a surge in energy prices which is hitting all aspects of the economy including food, he said, adding: 'The cost of chickens is crazy.'

On energy, Mr Johnson said: 'This country is in the insane position of having to take in, pipe in, electricity from France and elsewhere because we haven't done enough to invest in our own security of energy and electricity.'

The PM also distanced himself from remarks by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week in which he suggested the Government could 'look again' at a windfall tax on energy firms.

Both Labour and the Lib Dems are pushing for a one-off levy on massive profits made by firms at the same time families struggle with their costs.

Mr Johnson warned that a windfall tax on energy companies would deter investment, and set out why taxpayer support for households has to be managed to avoid fuelling inflation.

'If you put a windfall tax on the energy companies, what that means is that you discourage them from making the investments that we want to see that will, in the end, keep energy price prices lower for everybody,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvaVj_0fSksffj00
Asked what else Elsie should cut back on, Mr Johnson said: 'I don't want Elsie to cut back on anything, let's talk about Elsie and what we are doing and - just to remind you that the 24-hour freedom bus pass was something that I actually introduced.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals picture of empty Cabinet Office that enraged him so much he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home

Jacob Rees-Mogg has shared an image of an empty Cabinet Office which enraged him so much that he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home. Mr Rees-Mogg's zealous attempts to end WFH raised eyebrows this week, after he left notes saying 'sorry you were out when I visited, I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon' on empty desks at Whitehall.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Susanna Reid
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmb#Economy#Council House#Uk#Itv#Lbc#Sky News
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Michael Fabricant sorry for saying teachers and nurses had lockdown drinks

The Tory MP Michael Fabricant has apologised for suggesting many teachers and nurses enjoyed a “quiet drink” at the end of the day in staff rooms during lockdown. In a letter published on the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) union’s website after outrage from the education sector over his comments, Fabricant said it was not his intention to cause offence or to demoralise, “and I apologise if I have genuinely done so”.
U.K.
The Independent

Anas Sarwar: Do not draw ‘false equivalence’ between Starmer and Johnson

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, has said comparing accusations against Sir Keir Starmer about breaking lockdown rules with the actions of the Prime Minister would be a “false equivalence”.The Labour leader is under pressure after Durham Constabulary announced they were re-opening an investigation into whether he broke lockdown rules when having a curry and beer with colleagues.The news of the investigation drew comparisons with the Prime Minister, who was fined by police for his attendance at a party in Downing Street at the height of the pandemic.But the Scottish leader has defended Sir Keir, saying: “Keir’s made it clear that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Millionaire car dealer who opened his £5m mansion to Ukrainian refugee family-of-eight says they 'don't moan about anything' as he blasts 'horrendous' visa process that left them living in one-bed flat in Poland for WEEKS

A kind-hearted car dealer who is housing a family of eight Ukrainian refugees at his country manor home said they are 'such humble people' as he slammed the red tape needed to bring them to the UK. Martin Holton, 59, paid to bring them over from Poland, and is putting...
WORLD
The Independent

Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

The Lib Dems will seize “Blue Wall” constituencies from Tory MPs, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he declared the party was “winning across the country again”.The Kingston and Surbiton MP hailed Lib Dem gains in council seats and claimed Conservatives were being dragged down by a “discredited” Prime Minister.Speaking in front of party activists on Wimbledon Common, Sir Ed said: “We are going to have a Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon at the next election.“And I think there are other places where we’re going to see Liberal Democrat success for the first time ever.“I’m really excited about the South...
POLITICS
BBC

Scotland police chief rules himself out of Met job

Scotland's Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has ruled himself out of applying for the top job at the Met following the departure of Cressida Dick. Dame Cressida resigned from her job as commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in February. Mr Livingstone is understood to be among a number of senior officers...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy