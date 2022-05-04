ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Hungary set to veto EU ban on Russian oil: Brussels' move to wean itself off Putin's crude looks dead in the water already as splits appear in bloc

By Tom Brown For Mailonline, Afp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Hungary warned today that it would not support the proposed EU ban on Russian oil in its current form as it would 'completely destroy' its energy supply security.

The EU proposal - announced earlier on Wednesday - would ban Russian crude gradually over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of this year, in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary and Slovakia - both highly depending on Moscow's oil exports - would get until the end of 2023 to phase out Russian supplies.

However, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said this concession would not be enough to bring Hungary on-board with the proposals, which need to be unanimously approved to take effect - and are likely to be the subject of fierce debate.

The proposal 'cannot be responsibly supported in this form, we cannot responsibly vote for it,' Szijjarto said in a video message posted on Facebook. 'This sanctions package would completely destroy the security of Hungary's energy supply,' he said.

Szijjarto's video message suggests Hungary is likely to veto the proposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mL6O9_0fSksduH00
Hungary warned today that it would not support the proposed EU ban on Russian oil in its current form as it would 'completely destroy' its energy supply security. Pictured: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the opening session of Hungary's new parliament in Budapest, Hungary, May 2, 2022

Budapest would back the proposal if crude oil delivered via pipelines was exempted from the EU's ban, Szijjarto said.

'This is not a question of lack of political will, or of intention or timing, but simply this is the physical, geographical, and infrastructural reality,' he said.

According to the government, 65 percent of Hungary's oil and 85 percent of its gas supplies come from Russia.

Hungary has long ruled out supporting any import ban with Prime Minister Viktor Orban - who has cultivated close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years - citing the central European country's dependency on Russian gas and oil.

'We don't see any plan or guarantee on how even a transition could be managed on the basis of the current proposals, and what would guarantee Hungary's energy security,' the Hungarian government's press office said in a statement sent to AFP earlier Wednesday.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced earlier on Wednesday announced the proposals earlier on Wednesday.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, she conceded that getting all 27 member countries — some of them landlocked and highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies — to agree on oil sanctions 'will not be easy.'

The bloc is aiming to phase out crude oil from Russia within six months, and refined products by the end of the year, von der Leyen said.

'We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion,' she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg as she presented a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow to deny funding to its Ukraine war effort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmiGd_0fSksduH00
The European Union's top official, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow

Von der Leyen also said the EU would ask that the bloc's 27 member states to deny Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, access to SWIFT, the global banking communications system.

Sberbank holds around 37% of the Russian banking sector, said Von der Leyen.

'And we will also de-SWIFT two other major banks in Russia. By that, we hit banks that are systemically critical to the Russian financial system and Putin's ability to wage destruction,' she said.

She said the European Union had to maximise the pressure on Russia but ensure that the economies of its member states remain strong in order to be effective in their support for Ukraine.

If approved, the ban on oil imports will be the second package of EU sanctions targeting Russia's lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin started on February 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0vnb_0fSksduH00
The bloc is aiming to phase out crude oil from Russia within six months, and refined products by the end of the year

In addition to sanctions on various entities and individuals - including Putin himself and members of his family - the bloc previously approved an embargo on coal imports.

The EU has started discussions on a possible natural gas embargo, but consensus among member countries on targeting the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes is more difficult to secure.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU should target high-ranking military officers and others 'who committed war crimes in Bucha,' a suburb of the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials have alleged that retreating Russian troops carried out mass killings of civilians in Bucha.

'This sends another important signal to all perpetrators of the Kremlin's war: We know who you are. We will hold you accountable. You're not getting away with this,' von der Leyen told the lawmakers.

Von der Leyen added that those alleged to be spreading disinformation about the war in Ukraine would be targeted.

'We are banning three big Russian state-owned broadcasters from our airwaves. They will not be allowed to distribute their content anymore in the EU, in whatever shape or form be it on cable, via satellite, on the internet or via smartphone apps.'

She didn't name the broadcasters directly, but branded the television channels 'as mouthpieces that amplify Putin´s lies and propaganda aggressively. We should not give them a stage anymore to spread these lies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaTEK_0fSksduH00
The EU's top official said the bloc must maximise pressure on Russia but ensure the economies of its member states remain strong in order to be effective in their support for Ukraine

Although von der Leyen did not name names, Hungary and Slovakia are both highly dependent on imports of Russian oil and gas.

Hungary and Slovakia have already said they wouldn't take part in any oil sanctions, but von der Leyen didn't elaborate on whether they would receive an exemption from the sanctions, although this appears likely.

If Slovakia and Hungary are given a loophole and Germany pushes ahead, the bloc may be able to present a united economic front on the banning of Russian exports.

To keep the 27-nation bloc united, the Commission might offer Slovakia and Hungary 'an exemption or a long transition period', one of the officials said.

Oil exports are a major source of Moscow's revenue, giving EU countries the ability to pile up economic pressure on Russia by denying it sales from the continent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0GSR_0fSksduH00
Russian pipelines supplying oil and gas to Europe (pictured) would be turned off under the new sanctions package, with the possible exception of imports heading to Hungary and Slovakia

Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday it would be able to weather an EU embargo on Russian oil imports by the end of the year, in a signal Germany is throwing its weight behind the ban.

'We have managed to reach a situation where Germany is able to bear an oil embargo,' Habeck, of the ecologist Greens, told a news conference. 'This means it won't be without consequences.'

Finance Minister Christian Lindner went even further, telling a German broadcaster that the German economy would even be able to stomach an immediate ban.

'With coal and oil, it is possible to forgo Russian imports now,' Lindner of the Free Democrats (FDP) told WELT. 'It can't be ruled out that fuel prices could rise.'

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is under pressure to reduce Germany's dependence on Russian fossil fuels and he has been accused of lacking leadership after his initial resistance to supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons.

Germany last month cut the share of Russian oil to 25% of total imports from 35% before the invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24A9zB_0fSksduH00
Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday it would be able to weather an EU embargo on Russian oil imports by the end of the year, in a signal the country is throwing its weight behind the ban

Habeck said the main challenge for Germany was to find alternative oil deliveries to a refinery in Schwedt operated by Russian state company Rosneft which supplies east German regions as well as the Berlin metropolitan area.

Those areas could face supply shortages in the event of an EU embargo if Germany can't secure alternative oil imports by the end of the year, Habeck said.

'We still have no solution for the refinery in Schwedt,' said Habeck. 'We can't guarantee that supplies will be continuous.

There will for sure be price hikes and there will be some outages. But that doesn't mean we will slide into an oil crisis.'

An advisor to Scholz told the Financial Times in remarks published on Sunday that Germany backed the planned EU embargo on Russia oil but wanted a few more months to secure alternatives.

Joerg Kukies told the newspaper that the goal was to ensure Schwedt is supplied with non-Russian oil brought by tankers to Rostock on the Baltic Sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3ZQx_0fSksduH00
Moscow's commanders have not mentioned storming the complex, and instead say they are destroying new defences set up during a ceasefire at the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WOVY_0fSksduH00

Meanwhile in Ukraine, Russia is attempting to storm the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol after heavy bombing overnight which killed two civilians, the Ukrainian defenders have said.

Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov battalion which is holed up inside the plant, said Russia spent all night bombing and is now trying to storm the complex using armoured vehicles, tanks, boats and 'a large number of infantry'.

Palamar said two women were killed in the bombardment with another ten injured, and called for an immediate ceasefire so hundreds of civilians still stuck inside the plant can be evacuated.

Moscow acknowledged bombing Azovstal but said its troops were taking out new defensive positions set up during a ceasefire at the weekend.

Commanders made no mention of storming the plant, after Putin vowed last month that the operation had been called off to preserve the lives of his troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfkP7_0fSksduH00
: A woman from Mariupol cries after arriving at an evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia

The Azovstal steel plant is the last holdout of Ukrainian resistance in a city that is otherwise controlled by Moscow's forces and key to their campaign in Ukraine's east.

The UN confirmed today that it had helped to evacuate 101 people - mostly women and children - from the plant last week during a five-day operation.

It said 'most' of those people arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia, 125 miles from Mariupol through Russian-held territory, today - though some had decided to remain in occupied areas.

The BBC reported that 156 people arrived in Zaporizhzhia as part of a convoy, which had grown in size as people from outside the steel works joined en route.

Images and video of those arrivals showed some people weeping as others - including a disabled man - were helped off buses to be given medical care.

Mariupol has come to symbolize the human misery inflicted by the war.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Christian Lindner
Daily Mail

Dozens of Russian servicemen go to court to challenge 'illegal' order to send them to fight in Putin's invasion of Ukraine in rare show of open dissent

A group of Russian soldiers are suing the army after they were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine. In a rare public spat involving the Kremlin, 25 National Guard 'refuseniks' defied their commanders' orders to invade Ukraine. The servicemen are taking North Caucasian District commander Lt-Gen Sergey Zakharov to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#United Nations#Oil Company#Eu#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin could be running out of missiles and is waging a 'logistics war' to keep his forces supplied - and his generals now blame one another for the 'disaster' invasion amid fears of being purged

Vladimir Putin could be running out of missiles and the equipment necessary to continue waging war in Ukraine - and his generals are now blaming each other amid fears of being 'purged' for the failed invasion. Britain's Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff, said in an interview...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Moment £4m next-generation Russian super-tank with reinforced steel and special automatic defence system is blown up by Ukrainian army just days after making its battlefield debut

This is the moment Ukrainian troops destroy one of Russia's most advanced tanks which are protected by special reactive armour. The armour on the T-90M is designed to explode when hit reducing the penetrative power of an incoming round. The tank is also protected with a automated defence system which...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy