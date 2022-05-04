ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I found $30,000 while pulling up the floorboards during a house renovation… and there’s an incredible twist

By Adrian Zorzut
 3 days ago
A MAN has found $30k while pulling up the floorboards during a house renovation - and there's an incredible twist.

Andy Rasmussen said the "pretty crazy" find happened while he was renovating a home for a charity earlier this year.

Andy Rasmussen found $30k while renovating a home
The property remodeler said the secret stash was brimming with '$20s and $50s' Credit: Getty

After peeling back the floorboards, Andy made a startling discovery of hundreds of $20 and $50 bills bunched together.

"We looked through it," the home developer said. "It’s $20s and $50s, I’d say $30,000. Maybe more."

"When we pulled it out, you could see it was ripped open by mice, or mold or wet. Took a peek in there and you could see it was all green backs," he added, according to Fox 5.

Andy and his wife Carissa have been remodeling homes for 13 years.

Their company, Accessible Homes, refits houses for people with disabilities.

"When we opened up the floor there’s a heat duct that was run under the floor," Andy explained.

"And so someone previously must have gone into the utility room and thrown the money up on top of that duct. Pretty crazy.

"It’s hard to process that amount of cash just laying around, and no one knew existed.

"Well, someone knew, but forgot about."

But there's a twist - instead of claiming the cash as his own, Andy decided to donate it to Bethesda, the nonprofit that owned the home where the secret stash was found.

"It speaks to the integrity of our guys and our company," he said.

"That we have honest, hard-working people working for us and that it is not going to waste. It’s going to the non-profit that can help people with disabilities."

The once lost cash is now going to very good use.

A spokesperson for Bethesda said: "We are so thankful that our contractor on this renovation project, Andy Rasmussen from Accessible Homes, found this money and brought it to our immediate attention.

"His honesty and integrity are to be commended."

