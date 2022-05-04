ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing-area home prices rise 4.3% in March, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3WCL_0fSksUuc00

A typical Ingham County home listed for $135,500 in March, up 4.3% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in March was down about 3.1% from March 2021. Ingham County's median home was 1,321 square feet for a listed price of $108 per square foot.

The Ingham County market was busy, with a median 43 days on market. The market added 288 new home listings in March, compared with the 364 added in March 2021. The market ended the month with some 237 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

What were Lansing-area home prices in March? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Eaton County's home prices rose 10.5%, to a median $220,000, from a year earlier. The typical house was on the market for 50 days, from 49 days a year earlier. The typical 1,694-square-foot house had a list price of $119 per square foot.

Clinton County's home prices rose 6.8%, to a median $314,900, from a year earlier. The typical house was on the market for 38 days, from 56 days a year earlier. The typical 2,094-square-foot house had a list price of $152 per square foot.

Across metro Lansing, median home prices rose to $162,000, up 4.5% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,477 square feet, at a list price of $112 per square foot.

Across all of Michigan, median home prices were $241,950, rising 6.4% from a month earlier. The median Michigan home for sale had 1,532 square feet at list price of $156 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $404,950, up 3.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,800 square feet, listed at $214 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing-area home prices rise 4.3% in March, with houses for sale in high demand

BUSINESS
REAL ESTATE
REAL ESTATE
