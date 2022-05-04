ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

17-Year-Old Arrested For Attempted Murder In Dade City Shooting

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OK2yM_0fSksQNi00 Hilario Garcia, 17

DADE CITY, FL. – On April 30 at approx. 2:20 a.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired from a truck toward a group of people in the Patchoosa Ave. area of Dade City.

One individual was struck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PSO found the suspect vehicle, which drove away when they spotted deputies. The vehicle was later found again but the occupants had abandoned it and ran.

Detectives continue the investigation and have arrested Hilario Garcia, 17, for attempted murder.

PSO continues to investigate this case, and anyone that may have information is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 8

Related
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dade City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dade City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Pasco Sheriff S Office#Pso#Pascosheriff Com#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy