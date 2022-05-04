17-Year-Old Arrested For Attempted Murder In Dade City Shooting

Hilario Garcia, 17

DADE CITY, FL. – On April 30 at approx. 2:20 a.m., Pasco Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots being fired from a truck toward a group of people in the Patchoosa Ave. area of Dade City.

One individual was struck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PSO found the suspect vehicle, which drove away when they spotted deputies. The vehicle was later found again but the occupants had abandoned it and ran.

Detectives continue the investigation and have arrested Hilario Garcia, 17, for attempted murder.

PSO continues to investigate this case, and anyone that may have information is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

