German police insist patrolling 'every street corner', with up to 1,500 ticketless British fans set to descend on Frankfurt for a 'beer tour' ahead of West Ham's huge Europa League semi-final - amid fears rival hooligan gangs could wreak havoc in the city

By Shekhar Bhatia, Dan Ripley for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Ticketless West Ham fans began their 'beer tour' of Frankfurt before breakfast time on Wednesday as they travelled to Germany for Thursday's match.

Dozens of supporters swilled pints of lager at 6.30am at London's City Airport and crammed into the terminal's bar which also served up £10 sausage sandwiches.

German police revealed they expected 1,500 ticketless West Ham supporters to be in Frankfurt over the next 48 hours for the Europa League semi-final.

Among them are brothers John and Fred Green from Chelmsford, Essex, who said they were travelling in the hope of snapping up tickets on the streets of Frankfurt.

John, 28, who is jobless, said: 'It's West Ham in Europe and me and my brother just had to be there.

'We ain't got tickets and we have tried everywhere that we could; all the online places and the West Ham supporters network without luck.

'We had already booked our flights so it was either watch it on TV at home or go to Germany and try and buy a ticket there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZ71D_0fSksOrU00
West Ham's first leg against Frankfurt played out with little trouble at the London Stadium

He added: ' Only a fool would get involved in any trouble out there and we have read that the cops will be racking things up.'

Jason Andrews, 24, a labourer from Orpington, sank a pint of lager at 6.45am and said: 'The beer will be a lot better in Germany so if it isn't going to be about the footie inside the stadium it's going to be a beer tour for me and my mates.

'There is about a dozen of us going from different airports and on the trains. It will be a party win or lose for us.

'But my big dream is to see West Ham do the job and make the final and then the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0366iw_0fSksOrU00
West Ham are looking to come back from 2-1 down in Germany in the Europa League semi-final

'It's not about hooliganism... it is about being part of the West Ham family together on the clubs biggest night for decades.'

The West Ham fans at London City Airport cut an unfamiliar sight among the suited businessmen and women with their briefcases heading to Frankfurt for work.

There have been fears that rival hooligan gangs could mar the occasion and Frankfurt police have been working with Scotland Yard to ensure the tie passes with as little trouble as possible.

German police said they would get tough with any troublemakers and had their operation set up to keep rival fans apart who have already clashed in Spain last month when their teams were there for separate matches. The fans clashed in Seville during the last-16 stage when their sides faced Sevilla and Real Betis respectively.

Police were encouraged by the team's first leg at the London Stadium passing without any serious issues - although West Ham have identified culprits accused of attacking two German commentators during the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbO65_0fSksOrU00
The Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt will host the second leg of the Europa League semi-final

A Frankfurt police spokesperson said today: 'The Frankfurt police have prepared the operation intensively and will be present with numerous emergency services throughout the city. The aim is a strict separation of the two problem fan camps.

'If there is a risk of a collision, the police will intervene and prevent this. Likewise, the police are required to make a strong distinction between all peaceful football fans who behave in accordance with the rules and those who may be present who wish to engage in disruptive, dangerous or damaging behaviour under this guise.'

'We have a very huge concept for the whole game,' said Thomas Hollerbach, a press liaison at Frankfurt Police Department. 'This is not only concerning the stadium but also the whole city – especially the inner city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNZ96_0fSksOrU00
West Ham stars train on Wednesday ahead at Rush Green in Romford ahead of the semi-final

'You won't find a street corner on Thursday where you won't see police. We want to communicate. We have people there that will be able to speak English and who will be able to take a sense of the mood.'

The Hammers are hoping to reach their first European semi-final since 1976 and a huge following from Britain are expected to travel to Frankfurt to cheer on David Moyes' men.

Police have already warned any ticketless supporters to stay within the central areas of Frankfurt rather than travel to Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

While Frankfurt supporters have been known to raise issues visiting other teams, Hollerbach added that on home soil there is usually less trouble, adding: 'Traditionally, our fans usually do not do anything stupid on their own turf.

While Hollerbach believes West Ham's ticketless supporters will not cause too much incident, he warned the travelling contingent that going to the ground to watch the game nearby will not be an option.

'There are probably going to be 1,500 British fans coming to Frankfurt without having a ticket,' Hollerbach added.

'The infrastructure in Germany with the football stadiums is a little bit different than England. You guys have stadiums surrounded by pubs so you can just go across the street and sit down in a pub and watch the game there. But that's something we do not have in Frankfurt because it's outside the city.'

A Scotland Yard statement added: 'The Met Police is supporting the German police in their efforts to keep the public safe, prevent crime and disorder and respond effectively to any incidents during West Ham's Europa League semi-final in Frankfurt.'

Moyes' side are hoping to overturn a first-leg deficit on Thursday after goals from Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada either side of a Michail Antonio strike gave the Bundesliga outfit a 2-1 advantage.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

