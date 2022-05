AFC Bournemouth’s rise from administration and the depths of the Football League pyramid all the way to the Premier League under the guidance of Eddie Howe, with three promotions in the span of just six years from 2009 to 2015, is certainly the stuff of football legend. However, after getting as far as finishing in the top half of the table in 2017, the Cherries’ fortunes took a turn for the worse, suffering relegation in 2020.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO