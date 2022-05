William Byron has signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to remain the driver of the team’s No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season. “I’m so thankful to continue racing for Mr. Hendrick, Jeff (Gordon, vice chairman) and Hendrick Motorsports,” Byron said. “Since I joined the organization, they’ve supported my growth process every step of the way, including my path to the Cup Series. With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO