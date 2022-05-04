ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

WhatsApp warning: Shock update will let friends ‘unsend’ YOUR messages in group chats

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3yth_0fSkq4Md00

WHATSAPP is testing a new update that will let other people "unsend" your texts.

The big change will let anyone who runs a group chat make messages disappear – even if someone else has sent it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPfz8_0fSkq4Md00
WhatsApp is working on a surprising new feature Credit: WhatsApp / WABetaInfo

And these texts will vanish for everyone, not just the person who presses delete.

Currently it's only possible to "unsend" your own texts – and only within a certain time limit.

But this new feature would let group admins "unsend" anyone's message.

The update was discovered by popular gadget blog WABetaInfo, which regularly mines WhatsApp for new features – and then shares them online.

WhatsApp will tell everyone in the group that the message has been unsent.

And it will also reveal who deleted the text for everyone.

"When the feature is enabled and you delete an incoming message for everyone in a group, other people will read who deleted the message," WABetaInfo explained.

WhatsApp is also expected to extend the time that you have to unsend messages in the app.

According to WABetaInfo the limit will rise to 60 hours – that's two-and-a-half days.

This particular feature is classed as "under development".

That means it's not available yet, even if you're a beta tester.

But it will likely eventually become available on the WhatsApp beta.

And if successful, it will then roll out to WhatsApp users at large.

Sadly, it could take weeks, months or even years for WhatsApp to be happy enough with the feature.

If you want the earliest possible chance to try it, it's worth signing up to the WhatsApp beta.

You can find out how to do that below.

How to get WhatsApp beta

To download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone you need to go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see "Become a Beta Tester".

Tap the "I'm In" button and then click "Join" to confirm.

Now all you have to do is wait for the update to the beta version of the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fSkq4Md00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fSkq4Md00

Joining the WhatsApp beta on iPhone is more difficult, and has limited capacity.

Follow Apple’s guide here.

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0fSkq4Md00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Google Maps#Smart Phone#Ios
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy