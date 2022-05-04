WhatsApp warning: Shock update will let friends ‘unsend’ YOUR messages in group chats

WHATSAPP is testing a new update that will let other people "unsend" your texts.

The big change will let anyone who runs a group chat make messages disappear – even if someone else has sent it.

WhatsApp is working on a surprising new feature Credit: WhatsApp / WABetaInfo

And these texts will vanish for everyone, not just the person who presses delete.

Currently it's only possible to "unsend" your own texts – and only within a certain time limit.

But this new feature would let group admins "unsend" anyone's message.

The update was discovered by popular gadget blog WABetaInfo, which regularly mines WhatsApp for new features – and then shares them online.

WhatsApp will tell everyone in the group that the message has been unsent.

And it will also reveal who deleted the text for everyone.

"When the feature is enabled and you delete an incoming message for everyone in a group, other people will read who deleted the message," WABetaInfo explained.

WhatsApp is also expected to extend the time that you have to unsend messages in the app.

According to WABetaInfo the limit will rise to 60 hours – that's two-and-a-half days.

This particular feature is classed as "under development".

That means it's not available yet, even if you're a beta tester.

But it will likely eventually become available on the WhatsApp beta.

And if successful, it will then roll out to WhatsApp users at large.

Sadly, it could take weeks, months or even years for WhatsApp to be happy enough with the feature.

If you want the earliest possible chance to try it, it's worth signing up to the WhatsApp beta.

You can find out how to do that below.

How to get WhatsApp beta

To download WhatsApp beta for your smartphone you need to go to Google Play on your Android and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down the page until you see "Become a Beta Tester".

Tap the "I'm In" button and then click "Join" to confirm.

Now all you have to do is wait for the update to the beta version of the app.

Joining the WhatsApp beta on iPhone is more difficult, and has limited capacity.

Follow Apple’s guide here.

