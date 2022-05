The FDA is reporting that the number of reports of illnesses linked to a dry cereal have almost doubled in the past week, reaching 446. In a weekly update the Food and Drug Administration indicated that the number had increased from the 231 cases of “adverse events” reported on April 20. Although the update does not name the cereal involved, the FDA has previously confirmed to Food Safety News that it is investigating an outbreak of illnesses linked to Lucky Charms cereal.

