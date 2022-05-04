France's Tereos to crush 17 mln tonnes of sugarcane in Brazil in 2022/23

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures soared on Wednesday on concerns that India, once poised to increase wheat exports to compensate for diminished Black Sea supplies, was considering curbing shipments amid heat waves that are eroding production in the nation. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat climbed 31 cents to $10.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery added 30-1/2 cents to $11.23-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 21-3/4 cents to $11.77-1/4 a bushel. * Initial reports that India was considering a curb on wheat exports have been refuted by top food ministry officials, though recent heat waves have substantially damaged the nation's production, diminishing its export ambitions. * Earlier this week, India cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes, down from 111.3 million tonnes estimated in February, potentially marking the first production decline after five consecutive years of record harvests. * Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021, including 127,130 tonnes of wheat, analyst APK-Inform said, due to the Russian invasion. * Ukraine has called on grain shipping companies at the mouth of the Danube River to reduce prices, threatening to restrict them administratively, the agriculture ministry said, as the country attempts to find alternative routes to move grain as Russia continues to block Black Sea ports. * Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid higher domestic supply from farmers willing to free up storage before the new crop arrives in summer, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

