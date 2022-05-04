ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

France's Tereos to crush 17 mln tonnes of sugarcane in Brazil in 2022/23

 2 days ago

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of French sugar producer Tereos SA said on...

Phys.org

Brazil deforestation shatters April record

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon last month shattered the record for April, destroying more than 1,000 square kilometers of the world's biggest rainforest, nearly double the previous high, according to official figures published Friday. The record—the third in four months—is the latest damning statistic on the accelerating loss of the...
AMERICAS
US News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Calls Petrobras Profits a 'Rape'

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday urged state-run oil company Petrobras not to raise fuel prices again, and compared the company's profits to a "rape" of the country. The far-right leader said a new fuel price hike by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known,...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

World will face a food crisis, says Brazilian minister

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Wednesday that the world is set to face a food crisis, adding that the South American country will be increasingly responsible for supplying both domestic and foreign markets with food. (Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm after earlier-week losses

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Wednesday after two days of moving lower, supported by strong wheat markets and technical buying after falling below key support levels, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures added 10 cents to $16.40-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil added 2.15 cents to end at 82.43 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures lost $5.70 to end at $418.20 per ton. * Brazilian soybean farmers plan to increase soybean plantings by 1.5% nationwide next season, agribusiness consultancy Agrinvest Commodities told Reuters. Brazil planted 40.8 million hectares (100.8 million acres) of soybeans in the 2021/2022 cycle, a 4.1% expansion, government data showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Europe Turns Into Cocaine Hub as Multi-Billion-Euro Market Expands, EU Says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe is increasingly becoming a hub for production and trans-shipment of cocaine to other regions of the world, in addition to being a major consumption market, EU agencies said on Friday, warning also about the expanding methamphetamine industry. After cannabis, cocaine is the most consumed drug in...
EUROPE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Brazil Indigenous Agency Monitoring Reported Rape of Yanomami by Miners

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government's indigenous affairs agency Funai said on Wednesday that it is looking into a report that a Yanomami teenager died after she was abducted and raped by illegal gold miners on her reservation. "Funai is monitoring the case," the agency said by email, adding that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Brazil’s electoral body drops talks to bring EU observers

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s electoral authority said Tuesday that the European Union won’t be monitoring upcoming elections in Latin America’s largest country despite an earlier announcement it had invited the European representatives. The electoral court said in a statement that “all the necessary conditions...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rallies on India export uncertainty

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures soared on Wednesday on concerns that India, once poised to increase wheat exports to compensate for diminished Black Sea supplies, was considering curbing shipments amid heat waves that are eroding production in the nation. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat climbed 31 cents to $10.76-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery added 30-1/2 cents to $11.23-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 21-3/4 cents to $11.77-1/4 a bushel. * Initial reports that India was considering a curb on wheat exports have been refuted by top food ministry officials, though recent heat waves have substantially damaged the nation's production, diminishing its export ambitions. * Earlier this week, India cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes, down from 111.3 million tonnes estimated in February, potentially marking the first production decline after five consecutive years of record harvests. * Ukraine's grain exports fell to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021, including 127,130 tonnes of wheat, analyst APK-Inform said, due to the Russian invasion. * Ukraine has called on grain shipping companies at the mouth of the Danube River to reduce prices, threatening to restrict them administratively, the agriculture ministry said, as the country attempts to find alternative routes to move grain as Russia continues to block Black Sea ports. * Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid higher domestic supply from farmers willing to free up storage before the new crop arrives in summer, analysts said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Brazil, Guayana Agree To Widen Energy Cooperation

Brazil and Guyana on Friday agreed to broaden energy cooperation during a visit by President Jair Bolsonaro to Georgetown, in which the South American neighbors also signed infrastructure and legal deals. Former British and Dutch colony Guyana has emerged as one of the main low cost oil production countries and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine exports 46 mln T of grain, including 132,000 T so far in May -ministry

KYIV, May 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 46 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the volume included 132,000 tonnes exported in May. It did not give a final figure for April but had exported 763,000 tonnes through April 29.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

African swine fever found in wild boar in Rome, region says

ROME, May 5 (Reuters) - African swine fever has been found in a wild boar in Italy's capital Rome, the regional government said in a statement on Thursday. An isolated outbreak of the deadly hog disease was reported in northeast Italy at the start of the year and the Rome case was the first time the illness had been detected in the centre of the country.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Australia, New Zealand approve sale and use of Argentine GMO wheat

BUENOS AIRES, May 6 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand have approved the sale and use of foods that contain so-called HB4 wheat, a genetically modified (GMO) variety developed by Argentine firm Bioceres to withstand droughts and herbicides, the firm said on Friday. Argentina, one of the world's largest wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat rises for 2nd session; soybeans, corn firm

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with prices underpinned by expectations of lower exports from India which had stepped up sales in recent months to fill a supply gap left by the Russia-Ukraine war. Soybeans and corn prices rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
AGRICULTURE

