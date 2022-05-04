ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My sister is getting married and let her bridesmaids pick their own dresses but we were stunned by what she chose

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pyQp_0fSkpDBi00

WHEN it comes to weddings, there's certain unwritten rules that guests should follow - and that includes the bridesmaids.

But one anonymous woman, from the US, told how her sister's bridesmaid decided to break tradition and buy herself a white, fish-tail gown to wear to the big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h8A7u_0fSkpDBi00
AN anonymous woman, from the US, told how her sister's bridesmaid chose to wear a white, silk gown for her big day Credit: Reddit

Taking to Reddit, the angry woman explained how her sister had asked her bridesmaids to pick out any gold dress.

She then shared a snap of the bridesmaid in a silk, floor-length gown, and continued: "This is literally a wedding gown. We found it online and it even has a train."

"For additional context, she bought it without running it by the bride.

She sent this photo with the text, 'I found the perfect dress to wear to your wedding, so I bought it!'

My poor sister is trying to find a way to ask her to return it without causing drama!"

And it turns out the bride-to-be's sister wasn't the only one who had a lot to say on the matter.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

"Honestly I'd just have her ask the bridesmaid straight up 'why are you wearing a wedding dress to my wedding? And why do you think this is ok? Would you let me wear this to your wedding?'" wrote one.

A second quipped: "You'd think that someone with a gold phone case would know what colour gold is."

A third penned: “Did you keep the receipt? It looks too much like a wedding dress and it’s not gold.

"I’m sure the store will let you return or exchange it. Otherwise, you can save it for your wedding.”

She knows what she is doing. Your sister doesn’t have to dance around her feelings."

Meanwhile, a fourth joked: "Just throw away the whole bridesmaid."

And a further added: "There is zero chance she didn't know 100% what she was doing. That's why she says 'so I bought it' instead of 'what do you think?', like literally any normal person would.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2A8S_0fSkpDBi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKSzA_0fSkpDBi00

"She's banking on your sister being too nice/passive to actually call her out on her bs. In no world is this not a wedding gown in a culture in which white dresses are common for brides."

Also, this is white. Not gold, not champagne; white. But even if it's just the lighting and this is actually champagne, she was asked to buy a *gold* dress."

Comments / 23

Moose
2d ago

So let’s assume this lady knew it was a wedding dress. Why would a woman wear a wedding dress to her friends wedding?? Actual question cuz I’m a man and I don’t get it.

Reply(2)
6
Carrie Reitmire
2d ago

Sounds like another woman trying to upstage the bride. She wouldn’t be in the wedding, or attending.

Reply(2)
12
Faith Leonard
2d ago

no one to blame but the bride. that's what she gets for giving them the option of picking their own dress. the only thing she can do is. ask that she sticks to the stipulation of the color

Reply(1)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bridesmaids#Getting Married
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

My mum-in-law wore MY wedding dress to her baby shower – she didn’t ask if it was okay, I’m fuming

A woman has told how she was left fuming after her mother-in-law wore her wedding dress to a surprise baby shower without asking permission. The anonymous woman, from the US, took to Reddit and explained how she gave her husband's pregnant mother permission to sift through her wardrobe after she complained that she didn't have any nice dresses that fit.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
419K+
Followers
23K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy