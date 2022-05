With gas prices cresting $4 a gallon and inflation surging at everyday stores and hotels, planning a summer vacation warrants more stress than it does excitement. Instead of using all their rainy-day funds on one trip, though, a significant number of travelers have decided to scale back their plans to combat the rising prices. That means staying closer to home and opting for a more budget-friendly “near-cation” that requires less travel and, ultimately, less money.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO