NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two talented East Texas athletes held signing day ceremonies Friday afternoon. In Nacogdoches Tay Tilley signed with Champions Academy in the Houston area. It is a prep program so after next season Tilley hopes to move on to Sam Houston. Tilley was honorable mention all-district and played for the Nacogdoches All-Stars in the annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO