ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Now Russia accuses Ukraine of using Black Magic: State media says 'Satanic seal of the dark forces' was found at deserted military HQ in propaganda claim

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Russian state media have claimed there are signs that Ukrainian troops were practising black magic at a military headquarters in Ukraine.

A 'satanic seal' - a symbol believed to hold connections to a greater supernatural power - was apparently found on the wall of a deserted Ukrainian military base on the outskirts of the village of Trekhizbenka in the Luhansk region.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti claimed the symbol, as well as other markings apparently made with blood, showed there were signs Ukrainian soldiers were 'practicing black magic'.

The news agency claims 'disciples of otherworldly forces tried to consecrate their weapons and made marks with blood' so as to give their armoury extra energy to deal extra damage when it hits a target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyBKC_0fSkm0PD00
A 'satanic seal' - a symbol believed to hold connections to a greater supernatural power - was apparently found on the wall of a deserted Ukrainian military base on the outskirts of the village of Trekhizbenka in the Luhansk region
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLqgJ_0fSkm0PD00
A 'satanic seal' - a symbol believed to hold connections to a greater supernatural power - was apparently found on the wall of a deserted Ukrainian military base on the outskirts of the village of Trekhizbenka in the Luhansk region

Russian culturologist and philosopher Ekaterina Dais claimed the symbol - which is spray painted with black ink - was a 'magical seal of the dark forces' that combines the ideas of anarchy, weapons and fascist symbols.

Dais claimed the creators of the symbol 'performed rituals' to strengthen their weapons or asked supernatural powers for weapons to be sent to them.

'This is a magical symbol consisting of many intersecting lines,' Dais said of the black symbol.

'What it means is difficult to say for sure, in it you can see both the inverted sign of anarchy, and part of the 'SS' sign, the rune zig, it is clearly visible in the left sector of the circle, and the Hebrew letter 'zain' written in German, meaning a sword or weapon.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAPD4_0fSkm0PD00
Inside the military headquarters building, RIA Novosti claimed a press release from the Ukrainian security forces about losses in the Donbas had blood on it. The Russian state news agency claimed that Ukrainian soldiers had used blood in their practise of black magic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlhBn_0fSkm0PD00
Russian culturologist and philosopher Ekaterina Dais claimed the symbol - which is spray painted with black ink - was a 'magical seal of the dark forces' that combines the ideas of anarchy, weapons and fascist symbols. Pictured: A drawing with a heart in the Ukrainian flag colours is seen inside the headquarters building

Dais claimed that the seal had been drawn without the creator lifting a hand, which apparently 'betrays its supernatural nature'.

She said the 'Zain' written underneath the symbol means 'sword' in Biblical Hebrew. 'Perhaps the spell's authors performed rituals to strengthen weapons or 'asked' for more weapons to be sent to them,' said Dais.

RIA Novosti claimed that Ukrainian soldiers had used blood in their practise of black magic.

Inside the military headquarters building, RIA Novosti claimed a press release from the Ukrainian security forces about losses in the Donbas had blood on it.

'There are lines of blood on the document, although there are no such traces anywhere else,' the report says, suggesting that Ukrainian soldiers had used the blood to contact supernatural forces.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Propaganda#State Media#Military Base#Hq#Russian#Ukrainian#German
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy