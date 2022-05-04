Now Russia accuses Ukraine of using Black Magic: State media says 'Satanic seal of the dark forces' was found at deserted military HQ in propaganda claim

Russian state media have claimed there are signs that Ukrainian troops were practising black magic at a military headquarters in Ukraine.

A 'satanic seal' - a symbol believed to hold connections to a greater supernatural power - was apparently found on the wall of a deserted Ukrainian military base on the outskirts of the village of Trekhizbenka in the Luhansk region.

The Russian news agency RIA Novosti claimed the symbol, as well as other markings apparently made with blood, showed there were signs Ukrainian soldiers were 'practicing black magic'.

The news agency claims 'disciples of otherworldly forces tried to consecrate their weapons and made marks with blood' so as to give their armoury extra energy to deal extra damage when it hits a target.

Russian culturologist and philosopher Ekaterina Dais claimed the symbol - which is spray painted with black ink - was a 'magical seal of the dark forces' that combines the ideas of anarchy, weapons and fascist symbols.

Dais claimed the creators of the symbol 'performed rituals' to strengthen their weapons or asked supernatural powers for weapons to be sent to them.

'This is a magical symbol consisting of many intersecting lines,' Dais said of the black symbol.

'What it means is difficult to say for sure, in it you can see both the inverted sign of anarchy, and part of the 'SS' sign, the rune zig, it is clearly visible in the left sector of the circle, and the Hebrew letter 'zain' written in German, meaning a sword or weapon.'

Inside the military headquarters building, RIA Novosti claimed a press release from the Ukrainian security forces about losses in the Donbas had blood on it.

Pictured: A drawing with a heart in the Ukrainian flag colours is seen inside the headquarters building

Dais claimed that the seal had been drawn without the creator lifting a hand, which apparently 'betrays its supernatural nature'.

She said the 'Zain' written underneath the symbol means 'sword' in Biblical Hebrew. 'Perhaps the spell's authors performed rituals to strengthen weapons or 'asked' for more weapons to be sent to them,' said Dais.

Inside the military headquarters building, RIA Novosti claimed a press release from the Ukrainian security forces about losses in the Donbas had blood on it.

'There are lines of blood on the document, although there are no such traces anywhere else,' the report says, suggesting that Ukrainian soldiers had used the blood to contact supernatural forces.